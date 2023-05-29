Classy Carnew Emmets are too strong for gallant Arklow Rocks in U16 Division 1 league decider

Molloy and D’Arcy prove unstoppable in attack

The Carnew Emmets team that defeated Arklow Rocks in the Under-16 Division 1 final in Ballinakill.

Arklow Rocks 0-6

A strong and talented Carnew Emmets camogie team powered their way to the Under-16 Division 1 league title with a crushing 16-point victory over Arklow Rock Parnells at Ballinakill on Friday night.

Rampaging inside forwards Aoife Molloy and Muireann D’Arcy led the charge with power-packed displays that between them netted all but two points of Carnew’s winning score.

And defeat for ARP would have been even more painful still but for the heroic goalkeeping of their netminder Siun Byrne who denied Carnew’s sharpshooters with save after heroic save.

Carnew and Arklow Rocks men have a long history of rivalry on the hurling fields stretching back over 50 years to the beginning of the 1970s and their many epic battles are still part of the history and folklore of the game in Wicklow.

That keen rivalry was still bubbling as the camogie girls entered the fray. And there was little separating the teams in the early exchanges, Carnew Emmets leading 0-3 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Ivor lLehane presents Carnew captain Laura Mulroe with the Under-16 Division 1 trophy after her side beat Arklow Rocks in the final at Ballinakill.

In support of Arklow Rock Parnells keeper Siun Byrne, centre-back Catherine Bourke was working hard, showing strongly.

Support also forthcoming from Bromyn Crummy, Leah Mellon, midfielder Ava Wolohan and nifty winger Nia Devereux who displayed commendable skill and artistry with the sliotar on her darting solo-runs.

And then there was corner-forward Erin Byrne, a gifted camogie player and the owner of all six Rocks points in this game.

However at the start of the second quarter, Carnew began to move up through the gears. Aoife Molloy got the ball rolling when she finfound and a way past Siun Byrne with a shot off her left.

Carnew Emmets went on to lead 1-5 to 0-3 at the break. Rocks at a disadvantage of not having the vast experience of their opponents.

Arklow Rocks started the second half without their injured Ailbhe Wood. This was the second time in little over a week Ailbhe was injured and had to be taken to hospital for attention. We sincerely hope she is fine and back to her full self.

Hitting the ground running after the restart, Muireann D’Arcy and Aoire Molloy hit the Rocks net to extend their lead to 3-7 to 0-3 by the 38th minute.

Piling on the pressure, Molloy and D’Arcy fired three rapid fire missiles at Siun Byrne who stood defiant between the sticks, batting away all three attempts as if she was swatting flies.

Arklow Rocks continued to fight the good fight, but Carnew’s goalie Laurie Mulroe was playing a captain’s part between the posts. And at the other end they reaped most of the rewards too.

On 58 minutes Muireann D’Arcy cut in from the right for goal number four, putting the stamp of approval on their 4-10 to 0-6 triumph.

Carnew: Laura Mulroe; Chloe Byrne, Faye Mulroe, Keelin Molloy; Lauren Myers, Tara Doran, Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan; Karen O’Brien, Aoife Wafer; Maebh Molloy (0-1), Laoise Doran (0-1), Leanne Twamley; Muireann D’Arcy (2-3), Aoife Molloy (2-5), Aimee Jordan. Subs: Sophie Twamley for K Molloy, Carly Brownrigg for A Jordan.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Siun Byrne; Poppy Heald, Leah Mellon, Isobel Byrne, Bronwyn Crummy, Catherine Bourke, Sinead McCarthy; Clodagh Shelton, Ava Wolohan; Kate Priest, Saoirse Chell, Nia Devereux; Maeve O’Donovan, Ailbhe Wood, Erin Byrne (0-6). Subs: Alaoise Geraghty for A Wood, Kitty Byrne for P Heald, Freya Molloy for A Geraghty, Sadhbh Ward for M O’Donovan.

Referee: Sinead Roche (Kilcoole)