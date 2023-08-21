Classy AGB looking good after Senior football championship win over Blessington

Two of the fancied and form teams in championship 2023 met in Echelon Park last Sunday and it was the men from Arklow who proved best.

They delivered another impressive display and it’s not hard to see why they are at the top of many people’s list just now for ultimate glory.

Apart from a spell midway through the second half they were comfortable and always in control against a strangely subdued Blessington.

The game lacked the real championship bite it may have if they face off again later in the year and you get the feeling that is a real possibility.

Andy Maher opened the scoring in the third minute after good work by Peter Hempenstall and Stephen Hurley.

Rob Gilligan in the Blessington goal then made a fine save from Stephen Hurley but play was called back for Seán Hurley to tap over a free, a feat he would repeat in the thirteenth minute to give the wind-assisted Arklow men a deserved three-point lead.

Blessington finally got on the board when Anto McLoughlin curled over a fine score at the end of the first quarter.

Chris O’Brien delivered a super angled pass in to Stephen Hurley, who kicked a point the pass deserved before Darragh Fitzgerald blazed over what may have been seen as a goal chance to extend the AGB lead.

Blessington then started to push up on Ben Fennell’s restarts and JP Hurley fouled Kevin Quinn to offer Anto McLoughlin the chance to kick over the second Blessington point after working a short free with Mikey O’Connor.

Darragh Fitzgerald then nonchalantly kicked over a point from all of 50 metres before Paidi Kavanagh picked out Stephen Hurley with a ridiculous pass off the outside of his left boot and once again Hurley found the target.

Andy Maher hit the post with another AGB effort just before the half-time whistle as they headed for the dressing rooms with AGB leading 0-7 to 0-2.

Blessington did come out a more fired-up side in the second half and Mikey O’Connor found the range from a free after dropping another short moments before.

Peter Hempenstall turned over a Blessington attack and bombed forward again and he found Paidi Kavanagh in support to deliver an instant response.

After soaking up more Blessington pressure Andy Maher was on the end of another sweeping move to make it 0-9 to 0-3.

Dan Silke got a fine Blessington score and this signalled their best period in the game. They kicked five points on the trot in a ten minute burst of dominance and brought the game back into the melting pot.

Anto McLoughlin had a free, Kevin Quinn kicked a mighty long-range point, Mikey O’Connor curled over a beauty and another Anto McLoughlin score had the gap down to one with eight to play.

They were having more joy around the middle with subs Dan Cooney and Martin Shannon bringing more physicality to that area.

AGB regrouped and Chris O’Brien at full-forward came to life. A foul on Paidi Kavanagh offered him his first score from a free before he worked another short with Darragh Fitzgerald to shoot over.

Blessington did have a break away that could have ended in a goal but Ben Fennell saved and play was brought back for a trip on Kevin Quinn earlier in the move and Mikey O’Connor tapped over.

Chris O’Brien won and scored another free himself before notching another from play.

Tiernan McBride, who had gotten through a mountain of work after replacing Cian Cooney earlier in the game, kicked over the final point of the game at the death.

All Blessington had to offer in the closing stages were two shots at goal from substitute Curtis Geraghty with Ben Fennell saving the first one and seeing the other charged down before the final whistle sounded.

AGB came in to the game shorn of the services of Karl Kirwan, Tom Maher, Ciarán Hyland and Jack Hamilton from their back line and lost half-back Cian Cooney before the clock had reached double figures.

JP Hurley lined out at full-back with Seán Crowley starting alongside the impressive Aaron O’Brien in the middle.

Chris O’Brien had a fine hour marshalling Kevin Quinn getting plenty of help from willing team mates when needed, restricting Quinn to just a solitary point for his efforts. It’s Bray up next for Colm Morris and his team in two weeks’ time.

Blessington will make the knockout phase but some of the zip and confidence of earlier games was lacking on Sunday.

Kevin Hanlon and Austin Brennan missed out for them and they have Kiltegan up next in Baltinglass on September 9th and will still have a big say when it matters.

AGB: Ben Fennell; Peter Hempenstall, JP Hurley, Cian Cooney; Chris O’Brien, Cal Kelly, Darragh Fitzgerald (0-2); Aaron O’Brien, Seán Crowley; Andy Maher (0-2), Stephen Hurley (0-2), Paidi Kavanagh (0-1); Seán Hurley (0-2f), Chris O’Brien (0-4, 3f), Brian Hurley. Subs: Tiernan McBride (0-1) for Cooney, Pádraic Bermingham for Crowley, Ciarán Lyng for Seán Hurley, Ciarán O’Shea for Stephen Hurley.

Blessington: Rob Gilligan; Steven Bohan, Conall Gallagher, Aaron Curran; Brian Bohan, Paul McLoughlin, Stephen Carroll; Adam Boland, Craig Maguire; Jordan McGarr, Kevin Quinn (0-1), Eoin Keogh; Dan Silke (0-1), Anto McLoughlin (0-4, 1f), Mikey O’Connor (0-3, 2f). Subs: Dan Cooney for Carroll, Martin Shannon for Boland, Curtis Geraghty for Keogh, Jack Cotter for Brian Bohan.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus).