Ciarán Lyng’s AGB debut proves unsuccessful as Baltinglass claim opening Division 1 victory

Pat Burke goal a big score in tight affair

Baltinglass got the first win of the Division 1 campaign last weekend.

Baltinglass 1-9

Former Wexford and St. Martin’s football star Ciarán Lyng lined out in the AGB strip for the first time on Sunday, but it was not a winning debut as Baltinglass claimed the victory on 1-8 to 0-8 scoreline, ensuring they broke their duck with a first win in the final round of matches in the seven-game league series.

Undoubtedly Kevin O’Brien will take positives from this performance and win, especially after an encouraging display against champions St Patrick’s last time out.

Ciarán Lyng, who joined AGB at the start of the year as both coach and player, and his back-room boys have work to do before the championship starts in a couple of weeks’ time after AGB lost their last two games to slip down the league’s leader board.

Colm Morris’ side now find themselves in the bottom half of Division 1 and will compete in the group of four teams battling to avoid relegation in the second stage of the league with two teams making the drop to 1A.

Lyng came on as a second-half sub for AGB and took up a corner-forward position. While probably still needing time to knit into the team structure, he laid off some good ball to his colleagues and he called a mark to the left of the posts but fired his free shot across the face of the goal and wide on the right.

With the county’s exit from the Tailteann Cup - with one game still to play - both Baltinglass and AGB included a number of their county players in their respective teams.

It was point for point all the way in the first half with Baltinglass leading 0-5 to 0-4 at the break. But the football did not set the world on fire at any stage, and AGB had lost talisman Ciaran Hyland to injury after just five minutes.

Little changed in second half with the defining score coming in the 50th minute when wing-back Pat Burke, pressing forward in attack mode, fired to the AGB net from close range.

One of the rare performances to savor was that of AGB goalie Ben Fennell who grows in stature game by game with his repeated saves.

Baltinglass keeper Mark Jackson caught the eye for a different reason. Seven minutes into the second half, he displayed his tremendous talent and value as a free taker as he drilled between the AGB’s sticks from 45 metres.

Then on three subsequent occasions, from roughly the same distance and in front of the posts, Jackson put the ball wide on the same right-hand side of Fennell’s sticks.

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson (0-1f); Michael Dowling, Aarun Daly-Danne, Paddy Kirwan; Pat Burke (1-0), Karl Furlong, James Fleming; Sean Doody, Jack Kirwan; Kevin Murphy (0-2), Johnny Keogh (0-1), Jason Kennedy; Dan Kelly (0-1), Tommy Keogh (0-3), Tadgh O’Toole. Subs: Paddy Whelan, John McGrath, Lee Furlong, Tommy Cullen, Niall O’Connor.

AGB: Ben Fennell; Ciaran Hyland, Tom Maher, Karl Kirwan; Kyle Kelly, Cal Kelly, Pauric Bermingham; JP Hurley, Sean Crowley (0-1); Aaron O’Brien, Paidi Kavanagh, Tiernan McBride; Sean Hurley (0-2), Chris O’Brien (0-4), Con Kinsella. Subs: Mark Hurley for C Hyland (inj, 5), Stephen Hurley (0-1) for C Kinsella, Ciaran Lyng for C Kelly, Ciaran O’Shea for S Crowley, Cian McBride for K Kirwan.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)