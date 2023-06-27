Celebration time as Valleymount LGFA marks its 25th anniversary

Valleymount LGFA celebrated its 25th anniversary over the weekend, bringing together the best and brightest from its past, present, and future to commemorate what has been while building anticipation for what is still to come.

Since its inception in 1998, the club has been a fixture in women’s football in Wicklow, its trophy cabinet inflating from day one and reflecting its progression over the past quarter of a century.

Initially conceived as a way for founding members Helen Reid and Emer Geoghegan to establish a place where people from the surrounding area to go and be active. Aided by witnessing the men’s contingent being put through their paces, the pair, surely unaware of the paradigm that they were about to shift, brought Valleymount LGFA into being.

Helen Keogh and Emer Moore who started ladies' football in Valleymount.

Laura Foster and Shann Morris.

After those early days of recruiting members, players, and coaches from communities around Valleymount, Balleyknockan, and Hollywood, momentum built and accolades followed.

The club’s first squad – consisting of Emer Geoghegan, Helen Reid, Ellie Geoghegan, Aoibheann Maguire, Lisa Eden, Breda McEvoy, Eileen Cullen, Val Byrne, Claire O’Connor, Sandra Miley, Tany Carroll, Una Brogan, Valerie Reid, Vera Doyle, Rachel Fitzpatrick, Debbie Green, Leslie Marshall, Jill Marshall, Claire Nugent, and Emer Keoghan wasted no time in making their mark.

1998 saw Valleymount win their first Junior championship, beating Eire Og in the final, while they added the Junior league and shield titles in 1999.

In 2002, just four years into the club’s existence, the Lizzie Brophy-inspired team won the league and championship while going all the way to the Leinster final, only to be beaten by Sarsfields Lucan, while 2002 also saw the formation of the U14s, to be followed by the introduction of U12s and U16s.

Sinead Mooney and Aine Byrne.

Aislinn Reid and Maoliosa Nugent.

In 2006, they got to the Senior semi-finals, before winning the Senior ‘B’ title in 2009. They lost the Senior ‘A’ final to Bray Emmets in 2010. In 2012, the club’s evolution over the previous 14 years manifested itself when Jan Miley and Emer Miley lined up for Wicklow as they won the All-Ireland Junior football championship at Croke Park.

The sight of a Valleymount player winning an All-Ireland medal would repeat itself nine years later, when Amy Burke was part of Mark Murnaghan’s side that beat Antrim at GAAHQ in 2021.

Meanwhile, the work that has been done within the juvenile ranks since 1998 has seen Valleymount win titles at under-16, under-14, and under-12, while Poppie-Rose Cullen-Dunne was part of the Wicklow minor panel that got to the All-Ireland final in 2022.

Throw in an LGFA Volunteer of the Year Award and National and County Volunteer of the Year Award in 2023 and you have a highly successful organisation.

All of this and more besides was commemorated and celebrated by Valleymount LGFA at a special reception on Sunday. For the club to have achieved as much in 25 years that they have speaks to the commitment and dedication of coaches, players, parents, volunteers, and more.

One final surprise was Alice Stone being anointed Honorary Life President of the club.