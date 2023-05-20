Carnew’s Scoil Aodán Naofa hurlers show class to claim credit Union Cup crown

A super day of hurling for over 170 students in Ballinakill

The Greystones C.N.S. team who won the Division 3 title in the Credit Union Cup competition in Ballinakill.

The Scoil Aodán Naofa Carnew hurlers after claiming the Credit Union Cup title in Ballinakill last Thursday.

Carnew’s Scoil Aodán Naofa showed class and skill to win the Wicklow Cumann na mBunscol Credit Union Cup on a glorious day in Ballinakill on Thursday last.

The Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence was blessed with great weather along with a feast of hurling, as over 170 hurlers descended on the venue to do battle.

13 teams competed across three divisions with all games played with a great level of skill, speed and sportsmanship.

In the Division 1 competition Scoil Aodán Naofa, St Patrick’s N.S., St. Cronan’s N.S., Aughrim N.S. and Kilcoole Primary School went to battle for the Credit Union Cup.

Kilcoole, who last won the cup, did everything they could to try and retain their title. However, it was the class and skill of Carnew N.S. who prevailed on the day with St. Patrick’s N.S. finishing runners up.

The Aughrim NS team who competed in the Credit Union Cup Ballinakill.

Referee Eddie Leonard was complementary of all the players during the presentation and also wished St. Patrick’s N.S. teacher and mentor Billy Cuddihy all the best with the Wicklow Senior hurling team in the Nickey Rackard hurling final.

Glenealy have produced many brilliant hurlers for Wicklow over the years and they can be excited about a few more on the way, with the display from St. Joseph’s N.S. as they took the Division 2 title.

Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, Scoil Chualann and Rathdrum N.S contested all games with a never-say-die attitude and on another day any of them could have come out on top.

Greystones C.N.S., Scoil Chualann, St Patrick’s N.S. and St. Cronan’s did battle for the Division 3 title. It was Greystones C.N.S. who emerged victorious, playing in their very first Credit Union Cup. The other three teams can hold their heads up high with how they played, with many of them still eligible for this competition next year.

The St. Patrick's N.S. team who battled bravely in Ballinakill in the Credit Union Cup.

Great credit most go to all the teachers and mentors who turned out teams on the day. They are setting a great example in promoting hurling in Wicklow. A special thanks must also go to Conor Daly, GDA, who helped out on the day along with the referees.