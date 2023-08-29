Carnew Emmets survive tough test against Avondale/Barndarrig

Scallan’s men will face Kiltegan in Senior hurling semi-final

Avondale/Barndarrig's Martin Cullen tries to block Carnew's Eoin Kavanagh during the Lightning Protection Ireland SHC clash in Echelon Park Aughrim,

Avondale/Barndarrig 1-10

Carnew Emmets have plenty of work to do if they are to progress further in this year’s Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

A winning margin of eight points in a relatively low-scoring game at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday masked moderate and uneven performances from Carnew and their opponents, Avondale/Barndarrig.

Carnew were clinging to a vulnerable two-point advantage as the clock ticked past 60 minutes and it took two rapid-fire strikes by inside forwards Dan Redmond and Eoin Kavanagh in injury time to seal the deal for Eamonn Scallan’s troops.

Still the win puts them in the semi-finals (against Kiltegan) with one round of largely irrelevant pool games still to be played next weekend.

The one good thing from a Carnew perspective is that they avoid Bray Emmets in the last-four – the odds-on favourites to clinch a history-making five successive Senior titles.

Carnew's Wayne Kinsella gathers ahead of Avondale/Barndarrig's Malachy Stone.

Owen Young started for Carnew instead of named full-back Conall McCrea, but he took up an outfield position, with Pádraig Doran dropping back to a defensive role.

Wearing the number 12 shirt, Justin House was fouled as he thundered out of his defence; Doran made Avondale/Barndarrig pay the penalty from beyond midfield.

Added to opening points by Owen Young and Wayne Kinsella and followed by Doran driving through for a goal, this was a promising start for the Carnew Emmets men.

Slow starters, the amalgamated Senior side got up and running on 15 minutes, as their top-scoring full-forward Zach Cullen found the Carnew net, goalkeeper Bob Fitzgerald letting the sliotar slip through his fingers from a long-range free.

Corner-forward Torna Mulconry pounced on the puck-out and had a follow-up white flag waving. Carnew Emmets leading 1-4 to 1–1 after 16 minutes.

That’s as good as it got. Tempo dropped; exchanges laboured. Scores diminished; wides spiraled, particularly on Carnew’s spreadsheet.

Avondale/Barndarrig’s centre-back Shane Browne acted as sweeper, Eugene Dunne tigerish and Zach Cullen led the charge.

But Andrew Kavanagh was not nearly as effective in attack as he had been with Barndarrig days earlier in a Junior match against Arklow Rocks.

On the other side of the ledger numerous Carnew Emmets players did not catch fire on the day while centre-back James McGing was hauled ashore due to injury, but John Doyle Snr was introduced to the attack in the second half, and he put his signature on a fine point.

Carnew Emmets went into the second half with a four-point cushion, 1-7 to 1-3.

Pádraig Doran upped the ante with a point from a free in the second minute. But Zach Cullen countered with two rapid-fire points from frees.

Jack Doyle and Andrew Kavanagh shared yellow cards. John Doyle Snr replaced centre-back James McGing and Dan Redmond exchanged points with Zach Cullen (free).

All the while the exchanges ambled along. Pádraig Doran shot a fine brace for Carnew and once more Zach Cullen and Jacques McCall answered.

Heading up the final straight, Carnew with their nose barely in front 1-11 to 1-9. Two cracks of the whip from Dan Redmond and Eoin Kavanagh and the Emmets were safely in the winner’s enclosure on a score of 3-12 to 1-10.

Carnew Emmets: Robert Fitzgerald; Paudie McGing, Martin O’Brien, Aaron Kinsella; Justin House, James McGing, Conor Wafer; Adrian Myers, John Doyle (0-1); Pádraig Doran (1-5, 1f), Jack Doyle, Owen Young (0-1); Eoin Kavanagh (1-1), Dan Redmond (1-1), Wayne Kinsella (0-2). Sub: John Doyle Snr (0-1) for J McGing (inj.).

Avondale-Barndarrig: Mikey O’Toole; Dan 0wens, Conor Sheehan, Liam Dickenson; Keith Byrne, Shane Browne, Eugene Dunne; Cathal Baker, Shane Byrne; Malachy Stone, Andrew Kavanagh, Jacques McCall (0-2); Martin Cullen, Zach Cullen (1-7, 6f), Torna Mulconry (0-1). Subs: Eanna Owens for A Kavanagh (50), Jack Manley for S Byrne (56).

Referee: Ciarán Goff (Glenealy)