Carnew Emmets rule the Wicklow Féile roost

Champions on the way to Féile na nGael along with Éire Óg Greystones

The Arklow Rocks team that took part in the Wicklow Camogie Féile qualifiers in Ballinakill.

Carnew Emmets are the Féile queens of Wicklow after they saw off all comers at the qualifying tournament in Ballinakill on Monday afternoon last.

Having accounted for Arklow Rocks, Aughrim and Éire Óg Greystones, the Carnew Emmets side marched on to the final where they met the Rocks for a second time, and where, only after an epic battle, they emerged as the Garden County champions who will represent the county in Division 4 of the national Féile na nGael in Connacht on June 24.

They will be joined at the tournament by Éire Óg Greystones who saw off a gallant Annacurra in their decider and they will compete in Division 5.

Avondale saw off a very useful St Patrick’s side in their final earlier in the day to earn their place in Division 6 of the regional Féile later in the summer.