Carnew Emmets prove too good for the Rocks

Both Carnew and Arklow came into this game with a championship win under their belts. The game was originally fixed for Dunbur Rd. at 7pm but was transferred to the Rathnew GAA grounds with a delayed starting time of 7.15pm.

Lights were on for the full game on a damp, dark evening and Carnew Emmets played into the goal at the village end in the first half and had the assistance of a strong breeze.

They struck a huge blow in the opening minute when Michael Collins landed a long free from 40 metres out from his own goal right down into the Rocks goalmouth. Somehow the ball carried right through and ended up in the net. This goal was to act as a cushion for the Emmets all through, despite the Rocks best efforts.

PJ O’Connor from a free got the Rocks on the scoreboard after six minutes. With a steady drizzle falling conditions were difficult for hurling. Both defences were on top and scoring chances were at a premium.

Carnew were trying to make good of the extra carry provided by the breeze and were playing the ball long out of defence. Timmy Collins at centre back was proving a big stumbling block to the Rocks while at the other end TJ Copeland, Sean Somers and Darren O’Reilly were doing a good job in front of the ARP goal.

Nick Skelton and PJ O’Connor exchanged points from play before Michael Collins pointed two frees to push the Carnew men four points ahead at 1-3. Another PJ O’Connor pointed free left just that goal between the sides at the water break.

Carnew had the better of exchanges in the second quarter. Martin Molloy pointed from play just after the restart. Then on 25 minutes Jody Byrne struck a decisive blow for the Emmets.

Martin Molloy shot for a point off his left. Rocks goalie Daniel O’Reilly prevented the score, but the ball broke back out to Jody Byrne who finished to the net. 2-5 to 0-3 now and one minute later Michael Collins added a point from play, having been set up with a short pass from Conor Byrne.

PJ O’Connor had the final say of the half with a Rocks point from a free. 2-5 to 0-4 was the score now with a gap of seven points.

Drew Brennan pushed that gap out to eight points when he added a point from a free two minutes into the second half. Cian Doyle from a long distance free and Tom Somers, having received a pass from half-time substitute John Cushe, brought the margin down to two goals 2-6 to 0-6.

Arklow Rocks were putting on pressure, using the breeze for long direct ball but the Carnew defence was solid. Paul Murphy, Mark and Timmy Collins were prominent and clearances from defence were played back up field in a series of placed short strokes rather than aimless drives.

Drew Brennan pointed from play for the Emmets after ten minutes. The Rocks response came with a great Shane Mellon point from way out field just as the water break approached. Carnew led 2-7 to 0-7 at this stage.

The Rocks badly needed a goal, but Carnew went further ahead on the restart with a Michael Collins pointed free. When the Emmets won a penalty after 22 two minutes, it seemed to be curtains for the Arklow men. Michael Collins played safe and tapped over a point. 2-9 to 0-7 in favour of the Emmets now but the Rocks battled on.

Shane Mellon scored a good point off the right wing but once again Michael Collins converted a free for Carnew’s final score. The Arklow men came back strongly in the final few minutes. PJ O’Connor, who was their main scoring threat, pointed from play.

Carnew goalie Martin Murphy denied them a goal when he turned a close in shot around the post. PJ O’Connor pointed the 65 and added two more from frees before the end.

Carnew were happy to contain the Rocks attack and prevent the goal that Parnells badly needed. They ran out four-point winners on a score of 2-10 to 0-12. Both sides deserve credit for serving up a well contested game on what was a miserable night for hurling.

Carnew Emmets: Martin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Mark Collins, Cormac Redmond; Conor Wafer, Tim Collins, Conor Byrne; Willie Collins, Nick Skelton (0-1); John Kavanagh, Michael Collins (1-6) (6f), Jody Byrne (1-0); Martin Molloy (0-1), Drew Brennan (0-2) (1f), Cormac Doyle. Subs: John Young, John Gregan, Stephan Barnes, Adam Hughes and Joe Hughes.

Arklow Rocks: Daniel Reilly; TJ Copeland, Sean Somers, Darren Reilly; Cian Doyle (0-1), Tony Kinsella, Tyrone Byrne; Shane Mellon (0-2), Tom Somers (0-1); Paddy Mellon, Elliot Young, Cathal Byrne; PJ O’Connor (0-8, 6f, 1 65), Liam Somers, Des Byrne. Sub: John Cushe.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Éire Óg)