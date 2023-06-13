Carnew Emmets on song in Under-14 Division 1 camogie league final against Annacurra

O’Brien, Molloy and Wafer sisters were in flying form

Annacurra 0-3

Carnew’s Under-14 camogie team added the Division 1 league title to the Under-16 success achieved earlier when they beat Annacurra in the final at Ballinakill on Monday night. This was Carnew’s third meeting with these opponents in the league and their third win but the margin between the sides is tightening all the time. Behind 1-4 to 0-2 at the break, Annacurra held their oppponents scoreless for 20 minutes of the second half and then their star player Danielle Shannon was injured in a tackle as she bore down on goal. She was a huge loss to her team. However, there was no question, but the Carnew girls had the edge overall with midfielder Karen O’Brien and the Wafer twins, centre-back Emily and centre-forward Niamh exuding class especially.

Carnew's Erin Deegan breaks down a Annacurra attack.

And yet Carnew were made earn every one of their scores by a determined and dogged Annacurra defence anchored around towering Emma Kirwan at full-back and centre-back Liadan Agnew who nevertheless had her hands full keeping tabs on Niamh Wafer. Carnew went for the jugular from the off but Grace Shannon, Millie Byrne, Kate Healy and Maya O’Driscoll pulled down the shutters. In goal Holly Byrne was equally defiant. Five minutes on the clock before Karen Byrne weaved her magic for Carnew’s opening point. Carnew’s full-forward Meabh Molloy was another player oozing hurling brilliance. But they were made to wait until near the end of the first quarter for the scoreboard to register a second time. Karen O’Brien floated a free from the left toward the Annacurra posts. The sliotar was pushed out for a 45. Karen, fresh from the All-Ireland Bronze football final last Saturday, had another go; this time the ball dipped deceptively underneath the crossbar and into the net. Meabh Molloy followed up immediately with a white flag. Carnew in the driving seat, ahead by 1-2.

Annacurra's Danielle Shannon forces her way past the Carnew defence.

But Annacurra were not showing the white flag. They were scrapping for everything. Danielle Shannon got them off the mark after 20 minutes, converting a free. Carnew still out in front 1-3 to 0-1, Molloy putting her name to their third point. Number 11 Georgina Horan was catching the eye for Annacurra; Danielle had her sights on the Carnew sticks as she posted her second point. Meabh Molloy brough the curtain down on the first-half scoring with a point for Carnew from a free from 40 metres. Carnew led 1-4 to 0-2 at the break and that was to remain the position for the first 20 minutes of the second half. Both teams pressed and probed but neither could find a weakest link. Danielle Shannon set off on a searing solo and was injured in a crunching tackle. Annacurra had no luck from a free at the end of it. Karen O’Brien tore up field at the other end but there was no joy for Carnew either. The stalemate was finally broken in the 51st minute as Molloy split the Annacurra posts once more, Karen O’Brien, the second of the dynamic duo, followed suit with another white flag. The Carnew lead extended to 1-6 to 0-2. But Annacurra had not gone away, midfielder Georgia Horan providing the proof with a defiant point. However, the firepower of Carnew’s Meabh Molloy and O’Brien was just too much; they ended as they started with a pair of points to put the icing on their victory. Referee Ciarán Goff, Glenealy, presented the cup to Carnew’s captain and midfielder Sophie Twamley, praising the two teams for providing a great battle the whole way. Carnew Emmets: Abbey Finnerty; Leo Das, Olivia Austin, Erin Deegan; Aoibhe Darcy, Emily Wafer, Rochelle Ryan; Sophie Twamley, Karen O’Brien (1-3); Sophie Kavanagh, Niamh Wafer, Carly Brownrigg; Dearbhail Gregan, Meabh Molloy (0-5), Madison Myler. Subs: Croi Deegan for S Kavanagh, Aibhinn Kinsella for M Myler, Clodagh Bolger for D Gregan, Muireann Doyle for R Ryan. Annacurra: Holly Byrne; Grace Shannon, Emma Kirwan, Millie Byrne; Kate Healy, Liadan Agnew, Maya O’Driscoll; Holly Smith, Georgia Horan (0-1); Heidi Keogh, Danielle Shannon (0-2), Sadbh Agnew; Bethany Chard, Alannah Murphy, Sophie Cullen. Subs: Lucy Weld for B Chard, Alison Byrne for G Shannon, Hannah Redmond for D Shannon. Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)