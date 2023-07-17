Carnew Emmets get their SHC campaign off to a positive start with victory over Éire Óg

Scallan’s men bag 4-11 from play and face Glenealy this Saturday

Éire Óg 2-10

Carnew Emmets got their Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a very healthy start when they powered home to victory in the second half against Stephen Hoary’s Éire Óg Greystones at Echelon Park Aughrim on Friday evening. Leading by just 1-7 to 1-5 at the break with Éire Óg having struck seven wides including from the penalty spot, things weren’t looking overly positive for the Carnew men, and heads could have dropped even further when they fell behind 40 seconds after the restart when Anto Byrne batted home past Bob Fitzgerald, but they rallied superbly with a late flourish probably giving the scoreline a slightly unfair look for the Greystones camp. Scoring from play against quality opposition has been a huge area for improvement for Carnew in recent years and while they will no doubt face more merciless defences in their games to come, bagging 4-11 from play against a rearguard containing Kris Flynn, Billy Cuddihy, Kevin Cronin, Paddy Igoe, Stephen Kelly and Peter Keane is nothing to be sneezed at.

Éire Óg's Anto Byrne comes under pressure from Carnew's John Young and Conall McCrea.

Éire Óg will look to those seven wides (nine overall) and especially the penalty miss by James Cranley after 15 as major factors in the game as well as the fact that they were unable to push on following Anto Byrne’s goal early in the second half, with Carnew Emmets firing over three unanswered points in reply followed shortly afterwards by a fine goal from half-time substitute Dan Redmond who impressed mightily off the bench. Eoin Kavanagh will go down as being the man who grabbed the opening score of the 2023 Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship when he lashed over after 25 seconds after receiving a pass from Enda Donohoe. Kavanagh enjoyed some healthy spells in this game, finishing with 2-1 and looking very threatening if supplied with decent ball. Enda Donohoe made it 0-2 to 0-0 thanks to Jack Doyle winning the Éire Og puck-out but lively Luke Dorgan got the Greystones men off the mark with a sweet score two minutes into the opening game of the championship. Dan O’Neill came to Éire Óg’s rescue with four gone when an Enda Donohoe sideline was gathered by Eoin Kavanagh who played a stunning pass to Pádraig Doran, but his shot was dealt with superbly by O’Neill.

Carnew's Martin O'Brien wins this aerial battle against Éire Óg.

A Jack Doyle wide was followed by another save from O’Neill, this time from the hurl of Wayne Kinsella who was dangerous all evening. Éire Óg attacked swiftly but Conall McCrea won the first real battle with Anto Byrne on the edge of the Carnew square and cleared. McCrea and Byrne would enjoy a cracking battle with the Greystones attacker, home from his new base in Spain for these first tranche of games, finishing with 1-1. Wayne Kinsella made it 0-3 to 0-1 after eight when he was found in behind the Éire Óg full-back line by a ball from John Doyle and the writing looked to be on the wall when Kinsella flicked home smartly past Dan O’Neill having been found by Kilkenny native Damien Aylward who is a tasty striker of the hurling ball. A loose Éire Óg clearance was then gathered by the busy Jack Doyle who, despite being blocked the first time around, regathered and lofted over a beauty to make it 1-4 to 0-1 with 11 gone. But Éire Óg responded well. James Cranley floated over a free and Anto Byrne finished off a sublime move that started with the stick of Dan O’Neill and involved Luke Dorgan and James Cranley before the burly full-forward split the sticks. A long ball to Andy Walsh led to referee Ciaran Manley awarding a penalty after the lofty Greystones man was fouled in the square but Cranley didn’t look comfortable from the moment he placed the ball, and his effort flew wide of the upright with 15 gone for what was a major let off for Carnew Emmets. Éire Óg added two more wides to their tally in the next few moments and watched as Conall McCrea won another joust with Anto Byrne, but James Cranley fired over after 20 to leave just three between the sides at 1-4 to 0-4.

Carnew's Damien Aylward gets his shot away as Éire Óg's Michael Walsh tries to hook.

Two points in rapid succession pushed Carnew Emmets ahead by 1-6 to 0-4, the white flags raised by Jack Doyle and Enda Donohoe (free) before James Cranley reduced the deficit with a well-struck free following a foul on Anto Byrne with 28 gone. Super work from Billy Cuddihy and Stephen Kelly thwarted two Carnew attacks late in the first half but a foul on John Doyle Jnr earned Kelly a yellow and gave Enda Donohoe the chance from the free which the sharpshooter took with both hands. But Éire Óg would leave the field with a real pep in their step following the last attack of the half. James Cranley sent a long free into the square and with the Carnew defence at sixes and sevens, Andy Walsh profited and bundled home a massive boost of a goal to leave it 1-7 to 1-5 in favour of Carnew. Dan Redmond entered the fray at half-time and Carnew reshuffled with Pádraig Doran dropping to half-back, Wayne Kinsella moving out to half-forward and Redmond going inside. Anto Byrne’s goal must have caused significant concern among Carnew supporters, but they responded superbly, firing over the next three scores, the first from Enda Donohoe (free), the second from Pádraig Doran (a cracker from distance) and the third from Donohoe (free). A James Cranley 65 and a Shaun Cranley free either side of an outstanding Jack Doyle score left Carnew ahead by 1-11 to 2-7 but Dan Redmond’s first real involvement would send them on their way with 11 minutes on the second-half clock. Wayne Kinsella plucked Bob Fitzgerald’s puck-out from the sky, passed to John Doyle who fed the rampaging Redmond. Billy Cuddihy’s class block looked to have saved Éire Óg’s bacon but the clever attacker pulled hard on the ground and the ball whizzed past Dan O’Neill into the back of the net to make it 2-11 to 2-7 and Carnew now having the momentum and the breeze. An Enda Donohoe free and a lovely score from John Doyle Jnr left six between the sides but a sweet James Cranley effort from the sideline kept Éire Óg alive. A Wayne Kinsella point was followed by a strong Éire Óg attack that ended with a booming clearance from Pádraig Doran and the ball was worked to Eoin Kavanagh who beat his man and fired home his side’s third goal in what was a hammer blow for Éire Óg’s hopes. There was no way back for the Greystones men at this stage and Carnew added points from Donohoe (free), John Doyle Jnr, Dan Redmond and a wicked goal from Eoin Kavanagh to cap off a fine second half and get their 2023 campaign off to a flying start. Éire Óg Greystones will need to regroup quickly as they face a wounded Kiltegan in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday evening. Carnew Emmets will be asked plenty of tough questions when they face Glenealy in the first game of what should be a decent double header. They had quality showings from John Young, James McGing, Damien Aylward, Adrian Myers, John Doyle Jnr, Jack Doyle, Eoin Kavanagh, Enda Donohoe and Wayne Kinsella while Dan Redmond looks to be a serious attacking threat. They will also have Tommy Collins and Aaron Kinsella available for their next game after both carried suspensions into this game from last season. Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; John Young, Conall McCrea, Martin O’Brien; Conor Wafer, James McGing, Damien Aylward; Adrian Myers, John Doyle Jnr (0-2); Pádraig Doran (0-1), Justin House, Jack Doyle (0-3); Eoin Kavanagh (2-1), Enda Donohoe (0-8, 7f), Wayne Kinsella (1-2). Subs: Dan Redmond (1-1) for C Wafer (H/T), Owen Young for J Doyle Jnr (58). Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Neill; Kris Flynn, Billy Cuddihy, Kevin Cronin; Paddy Igoe, Stephen Kelly, Peter Keane; Eoghan Potts, Shaun Cranley (0-2, 2 65); James Cranley (0-5, 2f), Michael Walsh, Andrew Walsh (1-0); Bill O’Toole, Luke Dorgan (0-2), Anto Byrne (1-1). Subs: James Cahill for B O’Toole (43), Graeme Mahon for L Dorgan (51), Craig Byrne for M Walsh (56). Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)