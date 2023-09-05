Carnew Emmets and Arklow Rocks collide in Minor hurling belter

A cracking 10-goal thriller

Carnew's Killian O'Keeffe forces his way through the Arklow Rocks midfield.

Arklow Rocks 5-7

Carnew Emmets won a 10- goal thriller against the old enemy Arklow Rock Parnells on Monday night to maintain their top spot in the Minor hurling championship.

The thrills and spills were confined to the second half as the Rocks staged a dramatic fight-back after being 3-4 to 1-3 in arrears at half-time following a lack-luster opening 30 minutes.

Carnew have five wins from six starts in the Minor championship thus far. The second half rekindled memories of the great battles between the hurlers of Carnew and Arklow Rocks half a century ago.

Carnew dominated the first half, but they did not adequately reflect that on the scoreboard.

Midfielder Fionn D’Arcy raced in for an opening point within seconds of the off; Jim O’Brien and centre-forward Conor Byrne followed up with goals inside seven minutes, Carnew ahead 2-1 to 0-1. It looked as if this was going to be a rout. Instead, their early surge tapered off.

Worse still they were down to 14 men after 21 minutes, their full-forward Ryan Austin picking up a red card.

Even so winger Jim O’Brien blasted the Rocks net for his second and Carnew’s third goal. Playing on their home patch, the Rocks had hardly showed up in the first half.

But full-forward Adam O’Leary did provide a glimmer of hope on the stroke of 30 minutes when, fed the sliotar by Jack O’Reilly, he rattled the Carnew net.

Still Carnew went into the break leading 3-4 to 1-3. But their back-room team were apprehensive.

Arklow Rocks introduced Jim Connors off the bench, and he ignited not just a spark but lit a raging fire. With his first touch, Jim rocked the Carnew net.

On came Tiernan Pierce and he fanned the flames. Battle on. Carnew always ready to trade proverbial punches.

Callum Steadman answered for Carnew but back came Jim Connors with a ready response. With a mazy solo run, Connors weaved his way through before kicking the sliotar to the Carnew net.

Just a goal separating the sides at 4-4 to 3-4.

Repeatedly, winger Jack Gregan was coming to Carnew’s rescue with his free-taking and on 47 minutes Carnew had stretched their lead back out to six points 4-9 to 3-6.

But their goal and backs had to soak up a lot of pressure too.

Entering the last quarter and Arklow Rocks were down to 14 men; corner-back John Erasmus picking up a second yellow card.

Back surged the Rocks and second substitute Tiernan Pierce banged home a fourth goal. Centre-forward Tiernan Gahan added a quick point. Just two separating the sides, 4-9 to 4-7.

Carnew still in front, but less than 10 minutes left on the clock. Nail-biting time.

Carnew’s midfielder Fionn Darcy blazed wide. But moments later he found the Arklow net. Carnew breathing a little easier.

At the other end Rockies awarded a free in front of the posts but some distance out. Tiernan Gahan tried to blast to the net but was unsuccessful.

But he was on target as the clock struck 60 minutes. Squeaky bum time again. Just two points between them. 5-9 to 5-7.

Fionn D’Arcy capped a fine second half shift for Carnew with the last point before Ciaran Manley blew full-time to leave Carnew winners by 5-10 to 5-7.

Carnew Emmets: Callum Walsh; MJ Hughes, William Kenny, Dylan Kenny; Nicky Cosgrove, Callum Ryan, Bobby Cosgrove; Kenneth Cullen (0-1), Fionn D’Arcy (1-3); Jack Gregan (0-6, 4f), Conor Byrne (1-0), Jim O’Brien (2-0); Killian O’Keeffe, Ryan Austin, Callum Steadman (1-0). Subs: Danny Nolan for C Steadman.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Bill Connors; Mikey Kinsella, Pauric Kelly, John Erasmus; Theo Byrne, Donncha Murphy, Robert Waddell; Miley Connors (0-2), Patrick Shaw; Ryan Redmond (0-1, free), Tiernan Gahan (2-3, 65), Matthew Byrne; Jack O’Reilly, Adam O’Leary (1-0), Cian Redmond (0-1) Subs: Jim Connors (2-0) for R Waddell, Tiernan Pierce for M Byrne.

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)