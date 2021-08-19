Burke steps down as Wicklow boss

Wicklow manager Davy Burke, right, celebrates with Eoin Darcy of Wicklow following the Allianz Football League Division 4 Round 7 match between Wexford and Wicklow at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford.

Wicklow GAA must begin the search for a new football manager this week after Davy Burke announced his decision to ‘retire’ from his position with immediate effect just two years into his three-year term.

No reason was provided for his decision to vacate the position but the hunt must now begin for his successor just ahead of the beginning of the 2021 club championship.

The Kildare native took over the position from John Evans in 2019 and guided the county to promotion from Division 4 in 2020 along with a Leinster championship win over Wexford in the same year before suffering a bad defeat at the hands of Meath in Aughrim.

In 2021 he steered the Garden County footballers to league survival with that magical victory over Cavan in Navan before falling to the Wexford men in Aughrim in the provincial championship.

‘I would like to thank the group of Wicklow players that I was extremely lucky to have worked with over the past two years,’ said Burke in relation to his decision to step down.

‘I am very proud of the group and what they have achieved in gaining promotion from Division 4 and retaining Division 3 status for 2022 in what were very challenging times.

‘I can’t thank my management team of Mike Hassett and Gary Jameson enough for their huge effort and unwavering support over the two years. I would also like to thank our backroom team for their time, commitment and expertise they each brought to our setup.

‘Finally, I would like to thank the Wicklow County Board, the Wicklow clubs and our team sponsor Renault for their invaluable support.

‘Wicklow football is in a very strong position and I look forward to following their continued progress in the coming years,’ he added.

Wicklow GAA said they wanted to ‘sincerely thank’ Davy Burke and his management team ‘for all their hard work and dedication over the past two years’.

‘Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were severely hampered with Covid restrictions, but the constant drive from Davy to improve standards resulted in promotion to Division 3 for 2022. We wish Davy the very best in the future and thank him for everything he has done for Wicklow GAA,’ they added.