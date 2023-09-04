Brilliant Bob Fitzgerald helps Carnew Emmets to narrow win over Kiltegan in Senior hurling championship

Stunning penalty save and double stop vital

Kiltegan 2-11

Carnew Emmets will take the psychological boost and momentum of victory from this dead rubber Lightning Protecting Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash with Kiltegan into the county semi-final against the same opposition in three weeks’ time, but both sides will know that what took place on a beautiful afternoon last Sunday in Echelon Park Aughrim will have little or no bearing on who makes it through to the decider to face either Bray or Glenealy.

Eamonn Scallan’s men have their goalkeeper Bob Fitzgerald to thank for their one-point win over David Galway’s outfit who, to be fair, along with Carnew, looked to have kept plenty in reserve ahead of the last-four showdown.

Kiltegan's Jack O'Toole is chased by Carnew's Aaron Kinsella.

Fitzgerald pulled off a sensational diving penalty save from the hurl of Seanie Germaine on the stroke of half-time after Martin O’Brien was adjudged to have fouled Mark Murphy off the ball in the square, and the lofty netminder then came to his team’s rescue with two point-blank stops, from Kieran Conway and Seanie Germaine, 20 minutes into the second half with the game level at 2-10 apiece.

Things looked extremely bleak for the Carnew men when Kiltegan tore open a 2-6 to 0-2 gulf between the sides in the opening 16 minutes.

Whether Carnew were as confused as everyone else by their starting 15 which made a mockery of their listed team in the match programme is anyone’s guess, but their opening quarter was nightmarish to say the least as Kiltegan bossed proceedings impressively, the goals from Jack O’Toole after six minutes and a wicked strike on the gallop after 13 by team captain Liam Keogh.

David Galway’s side led 0-3 to 0-1 when Jack O’Toole raised the first green flag when shooting into the dressing room end, the early points from O’Toole and Germaine (two frees) while Dan Redmond showed all his hurling class when winning a long ball from the outstanding John Doyle Snr before splitting the posts while under pressure.

Kiltegan didn’t start Kieran Conway, Bryan Kearney or Rory Finn for this game while Eoin Kavanagh, Justin House and John Doyle Jnr didn’t feature from the beginning for Carnew. Conway would enter the fray for Galway’s outfit and Kavanagh and House would be called on by Eamonn Scallan, House to negate the influence of Podge O’Toole, a job he performed swimmingly in the second half.

Placed balls has been a slightly unsettled area for Carnew Emmets since Enda Donohoe’s season-ending shoulder injury and two early misses from Pádraig Doran prompted a change to Owen Young but they eventually settled on Doran from distance and Young from closer in, with the pair contributing eight points of the total score, six from frees, one 65 and one from play.

County players Martin O’Brien and Seanie Germaine were locked in a fierce battle in the opening half while Jack O’Toole would have Aaron Kinsella for company early on.

A beautiful Podge O’Toole point from play for Kiltegan was answered by a stunning Jack Doyle point for Carnew but Scallan’s men looked in all sorts of bother when Liam Keogh took a pass from Jack O’Toole before marauding through the middle and lashing home past Bob Fitzgerald to make it 2-4 to 0-2 after 13.

Further points from Riain Waters and Liam Keogh left Kiltegan sitting pretty at 2-6 to 0-2 while the switching of Podge O’Toole inside and Seanie Germaine out resulted in Martin O’Brien taking O’Toole and Aaron Kinsella locking horns with Germaine.

An Owen Young free after 19 coincided with a changing of vibe out on the field as Carnew almost got in for a goal of their own after Dan Redmond fed Conall McCrea (wearing three but playing at full-forward) who pulled on the ball only to see his effort blocked and cleared.

Carnew were seeking McCrea with long ball and while two were cleared soon after, the second one found Pádraig Doran who returned it over the black spot, and when Jack Doyle finished to the back of Sean Murphy’s net after Dan Redmond’s effort had been blocked, it was 2-6 to 1-4 after 24, and Carnew supporters had something to cling to.

A savage point from Wayne Kinsella at the end of a trundling run and a sweetly struck free from Owen Young left just a score between the sides and when Conall McCrea tore the Kiltegan defence apart with a barreling run only to see his kicked effort saved by Sean Murphy, Dan Redmond reacted quickest and lashed home to level the score sat 2-6 apiece with 27 gone. Quite the recovery, to be fair.

But Kiltegan would have the last say on the scoreboard, collecting a stray Bob Fitzgerald restart and rifling over.

The Carnew goalkeeper more than paid his debt for that error when he saved magnificently from Germaine’s penalty with the resulting 65 hitting the upright and John Keenan calling a halt to the first half immediately afterwards.

Carnew goalkeeper Bob Fitzgerald makes a fine save from Seanie Germaine's penalty during the SHC clash in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Justin House came on after the break for Carnew and immediately took up position on Podge O’Toole while Aaron Kinsella was now on a repositioned James Boland.

Carnew started the better, an Owen Young free and 65 pushing them ahead for the first time in the game while Conall McCrea watched as his snapshot sizzled wide of the Kiltegan goal while Pádraig Doran also fired wide of the sticks.

It was never going to be the highest scoring in this game, but we knew we were in for an entertaining battle in the second half, and we got exactly that.

Liam Keogh levelled matters with a sweet strike, but Pádraig Doran sent over a peach of a free from distance to return Carnew to the front seven minutes into the second half.

Kiltegan went short to Bob Fitzgerald before Germaine added a free after 10 and Eoin Kavanagh was called upon to add a bit of spice to the Carnew attack in place of Paudie McGing.

Kieran Conway and Colm O’Connor were sprung from the Kiltegan bench, and a monster free from the electric Brandon Ryan pushed Kiltegan one ahead at 2-10 to 2-9.

Two Kiltegan wides didn’t help their cause and Pádraig Doran added to their concerns when he drove over a free awarded for a foul on Jack Doyle to leave us all square again at 2-10 apiece.

Bob Fitzgerald’s savage double save followed at a time when a Kiltegan goal would have radically altered the landscape of this game and the Carnew supporters were smiling when Eoin Kavanagh justified his introduction when firing over after 22.

Three Carnew wides from their total of nine followed while they also dropped two efforts short to Sean Murphy but a foul on Conall McCrea which was moved forward for lip by referee John Keenan gave Owen Young a chance and he took it with aplomb, 2-12 to 2-10, 29 on the clock.

A foul on James Boland, now playing in the full-forward line, allowed Seanie Germaine reduce the deficit to a single point, but that was as good as it got for David Galway’s men and the final whistle sounded soon after leaving Carnew Emmets winners by 2-12 to 2-11.

A pure case of shadowboxing with very little learned ahead of the county semi-final. Expect a very different affair when both these sides meet next time out.

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; John Young, Martin O’Brien, Aaron Kinsella; John Doyle, James McGing, Pádraig Doran (0-3, 2f); Adrian Myers, Conor Wafer; Jack Doyle (1-1), Paudie McGing, Wayne Kinsella (0-1); Owen Young (0-5, 4f, 1 65), Conall McCrea, Dan Redmond (1-1). Subs: Justin House for D Redmond (H/T), Eoin Kavanagh (0-1) for P McGing (40).

Kiltegan: Sean Murphy; Padraig Byrne, Michael Mangan, Colm Keogh; James Boland, Eoghan Byrne, Brandon Ryan (0-1, f); Riain Waters (0-1), Aaron Byrne; Padraig O’Toole (0-1), Liam Keogh (1-2), Ciaran Harmon; Seanie Germaine (0-5, 4f), Mark Murphy, Jack O’Toole (1-1). Subs: Eoin O’Neill for E Byrne (H/T), Kieran Conway for A Byrne (40), Colm O’Connor for C Harmon (40), Steven Coogan for L Keogh (54).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)