Brilliant Blessington cruise to  Division 1 league crown

The Blessington under-16 footballers who were crowned Division 1 league champions on Tuesday evening last after a stunning six-game unbeaten run.

Blessington’s under-16 girls football team were crowned Division 1 league champions on Tuesday evening following a handsome victory over Tinahely in their last fixture.

The talented squad came through the six-game competition unbeaten and registered some enormous tallies along the way including scoring 12-35 in one game.

To add to the scale of the achievement, the squad were in a division populated by some of the powerhouses of Wicklow ladies football, namely Tinahely, AGB and Baltinglass, and came away from the six games with comprehensive wins and relatively low scores conceded.

‘We are very proud of the girls who were fantastic throughout and played immense for the whole league. Some wonderful observations and comments from opposing teams and spectators on our team play, unity and polished performances,’ said team mentor Jess Brennan.

‘These amazing young ladies made history two seasons ago when they claimed a treble of titles bringing home our first ‘A’ championship and Division 1 league in over 20 years, plus an All-Ireland Féile honour. Now they’ve just gone and done it again claiming our first under-16 Division 1 cup over the same time frame.

‘We look forward to much more to come from these stars,’ she added.

Given that the Blessington Seniors competed strongly with Tinahely in last year’s county final, it’s safe to say that with a squad like this coming up fast they mightn’t have too long to wait before they’re bringing home the big one themselves.

The Blessington squad and scorers from the final game, against Tinahely were: Anna Carlyon, Ava Jordan Dempsey, Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair, Aoibheann Bailey, Aoife Cullen, Elaine O’Dwyer, Erin McMahon, Emily-Rose O’Toole (Captain), Leila Shannon (0-1), Aisling Brennan (2-2, POTM), Sadhbh Fisher (2-7), Clara Keane, Ava O’Driscoll, Robyn Brennan (1-2), Paige McDonald (0-1), Asia Duggan (0-4), Katie Behan, Niamh Brennan, Emma Stynes (vice-captain), Aibhe King, Roisin Doyle.