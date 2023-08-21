Bray Emmets weather the storm to blow away Avondale and take first win of campaign

Bray Emmets had to weather wind, rain and fading light as well as Avondale’s footballers to chalk up their first win in the Senior championship at Echelon Park Aughrim on Friday night.

Conditions were absolutely atrocious and calls into question the wisdom of determining the fate of teams under such circumstances.

Officials considered the matter and it was left up to referee Kieron Kenny to make the final call.

But it has emerged since that both teams wanted to go ahead so that a refixture would not impact on hurling championship games next weekend.

Bray were first to bat with the wind at their backs and established a scarcely adequate 2-4 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Starting the second half Avondale looked to be in their element, with two early points inside two minutes by the McGraynors, Seán and Cormac.

With an excellent goal-hungry win over Kiltegan to open their championship, we wondered if the Dales were ready to blow Bray away in the second period.

The tempest continued to rage throughout the second half but Avondale were unable to sustain the same ferocity. Bray thundered back for a third goal to run out winners 3-7 to 0-8 at the final whistle.

For the first quarter Bray appeared to be floating on air as they raced into a 1-3 lead with their opponents still to open their account.

Considering the elements, not unexpected really. Very infrequently were Avondale able to push forward to an attacking role.

And after just nine minutes Avondale lost their corner-back Dean Gahan in a crunching tackle and he had to be replaced by Shane Browne.

“Blow, blow thy winter wind, thou art so unkind to footballers” to partly paraphrase a famous poem.

And in general play neither were Bray overly sympathetic in the opening 15 minutes. Dealing with the Dales periodic sorties, Bray’s outstanding corner-back Cathal O Dualachain was repeatedly bombing forward down the left-flank in support of his forwards.

Centre-forward Des Kelly wrapped two frees around a Brian Nesbitt point and Bray were 0-3 ahead after four minutes.

A Nesbitt “teaser” was blocked and saved by Avondale’s alert keeper Brian Burke , but later there was nothing anyone could do to stop effective Nesbitt squeezing the ball to the net at the right post.

Bray out in front by 1-3, the Dales yet to open their account. Oisín McGraynor showing stronger for Avondale than in his previous outing. Involved in the build-up, but predatory full-forward Conor Byrne blazed wide.

Liam Kinsella of Avondale and Des Kelly of Bray Emmets keep their eyes on the ball.

At the other end, a rocket from Bray’s brilliant midfielder Eoin McCormack was met by an equally brilliant diving save from Brian Burke. However some of Bray’s earlier sharpness seemed to have blown away.

Oisín McGraynor got Avondale finally up and running after 20 minutes, converting a free for a foul on Conor Byrne who followed up smartly with a white flag of his own.

The signal for Bray to dip into their bench, introducing Gavin Rochford to the fray.

Midfielder Eoin McCormack is ever a big player for Bray Emmets. He got them back into the groove in the closing minutes of the half, following up a sweet point with an even sweeter goal, sliding a ball from Mark Lennon to the Avondale net.

Bray in front 2-4 to 0-2 at half-time. Once again and for the third match the Dales went for redemption to their bench, bringing on the talismanic Barry Sheehan.

Sheehan got on the ball, Seán and Cormac McGraynor got on the scoreboard. Deficit reduced 2-4 to 0-4 just minutes after the restart.

Looking at it benignly - a two score game. Were Avondale going to be the comeback kids?

Moments later first half sub Gavin Rochford soothed Bray nerves, punching a point from a ball by Eoin McCormack.

Oisín McGraynor nailed a super point from the touchline, keeping Bray feet to the fire. Sam Kearney and Tim Harrington fresh legs for Bray. Buy Avondale’s Cormac McGraynor kept the heat on Emmets with another point.

Nearing the three-quarter stage and the gap narrowing 2-5 to 0-6. Bray had recorded only a single point in that period.

To make matters more fraught they were down to 14 men, corner-forward Brian Nesbitt getting a present of black card.

Seven minutes later he was followed by Avondale’s Shane Browne - at the same time as Eoin McCornack drilled home the third clinching goal for the Emmets.

The door slammed shut on Avondale. Super-sub Gavin Rochford put the icing on Bray’s first championship win with two rapid fire late points.

After two prior defeats, Bray back in the race, with the chance of securing a quarter-final spot from their two remaining matches.

Avondale are not out of the frame either with two games still to play.

Bray Emmets: Stephen Carton; Ben Kearney, Dara O hAnnaidh, Cathal O Dualachain; Ben McCormack, Jack Treacy, Shane Lohan; Eoin McCormack (2-1), Ronan McMahon; Marc Lennon, Des Kelly (0-2f), Darragh Rochford; Brian Nesbitt (1-1), James Healy, Pádraig Doyle. Subs: Gavin Rochford (0-3) for D Rochford (25), Sam Kearney for D O hAnnaidh (40), Tim Harrington for D Kelly (40), David Martin for S Lohan (53), Rory Breslin for E McCormack (55).

Avondale: Brian Burke; Dean Gahan, Eoin Baker, Shane Beavor; Kevin Fitzpatrick, Saoirse Kearon, Liam Kinsella; Oisín McGraynor (0-3, 2f), Zach Cullen; Cian Ward, Cathal Baker, Cormac McGraynor (0-2), Ross Ward, Conor Byrne (0-1), Donal McGraynor. Subs: Shane Browne for D Gahan, injured (9), Seán McGraynor (0-1) for D McGraynor (29), Barry Sheehan for K Fitzpatrick (ht), Eugene Dunne for C Ward (45), Paudie Geoghegan for L Kinsella (53).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely).