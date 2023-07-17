Bray Emmets splutter to victory over 13-man Kiltegan in pulsating championship opener

Red cards save the day for the defending champions

Kiltegan 2-8

Like a car struggling to take off with dirty petrol in the tank, Bray’s drive for five spluttered and stalled for a time in this Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash with Kiltegan before eventually cruising on to a victory that was helped in no small part by the numerical advantage created by their opponents picking up two red cards, one in each half.

Will Paul Carley’s men be as vulnerable at any stage for the remainder of this championship as they were when Kiltegan led by 2-6 to 0-3 early in the second quarter following a superb blitz-like performance by David Galway’s side and two smashing goals, the first from the electric Seanie Germaine and the second from the busy Mark Murphy?

Will Kiltegan get a better chance to down the champions? It’s unlikely given that Bray will surely never look as passive all over the field or as lacking in attacking threat close to goal as they did last weekend, but if they do there’ll be no fifth O’Donoghue Cup on the trot because one of either Kiltegan, Glenealy or Carnew Emmets will surely catch them.

If Kiltegan do get another chance, then they will obviously need to keep 15 on the field because had they not lost Riain Waters and Kieran Conway, the complexion and the landscape of this year’s Senior hurling championship could well be looking drastically different as we head into the second round of games this weekend.

A man down at half-time but still leading by 2-6 to 0-7, there were few of the disappointingly small crowd in Echelon Park Aughrim who would have predicted a Bray win at that stage even though the defending champions were turning around to play with the breeze in the second half.

Kiltegan's Eoghan Byrne closes down Bray's Brian Nesbitt.

Paul Carley’s men had been hounded in that opening 30, scoring only three points from play and coming off second best in most areas of the field as Kiltegan hit the ground running with storming showings from Seanie Germaine, Eoghan Byrne, Mark Murphy, Liam Keogh, James Boland and Bryan Kearney among others.

When James Boland fired over a bomb from distance 20 seconds into the second half, things were looking extra special for David Galway’s men, but disaster would strike moments later when Kieran Conway was shown a second yellow for a foul on Conor McNally.

As gutsy and as ambitious as Kiltegan’s mindset and efforts were, they were always fighting a losing battle from there on in where they struggled badly to win possession from puck-outs and were picked off score by score by a Bray side who, it must be said, didn’t set the world alight even with their two-man advantage for most of that second half.

Kiltegan were fully fired up for this one, tearing into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead against a Bray Emmets side who looked completely shellshocked.

Brandon Ryan, Seanie Germaine (free) and Rory Finn accounted for the opening three white flags before Kiltegan ripped Bray apart to find Seanie Germaine inside and the classy attacker fired home a peach to the back of Conor McNally’s net to leave it 1-3 0-0 after six minutes.

Bray’s only effort in that time was an uncharacteristic wide from a free by Christy Moorehouse, and prior to their opening score, the defending champions were turned over or coughed up possession five times.

Overcarrying by Kiltegan gave Moorehouse the first of his 13 points (11 frees) while Luke Maloney grabbed their first from play with 10 on the clock.

Kiltegan's Mark Murphy in full flight.

Kiltegan enjoyed great success down the wing to Germaine as Ben Kearney fought hard to keep pace with the attacker, and Mark Murphy’s point after 12 can be credited to the long ball from Brandon Ryan that found Germaine down the sideline.

Both sides had goal chances soon after, Cathal Ó Dulacháin firing wide after being picked out by Marc Lennon and Kiltegan coming close at the other end while both teams also registered another wide apiece before Kiltegan captain Liam Keogh stretched the lead out to 1-5 to 0-2.

Germaine and Moorehouse swapped frees and the Kiltegan goalkeeper was thankful that Christy Moorehouse’s radar was slightly off when the restart found the Bray Emmets star’s hand but the resulting shot in space screwed wide.

With 19 on the clock, Kiltegan were in dream territory. Another long ball to Germaine saw him avoid the close attention of Kearney before slipping a neat ball across to Mark Murphy who made no mistake. Bang! 2-6 to 0-3.

Interestingly, given the national debate in recent times, Conor McNally went down injured at this stage with what looked to be a genuine knock although the Kiltegan supporters weren’t convinced to say the least.

Bray switched Cathal Ó Dulacháin and Brian Nesbitt, the next Kiltegan attack was won by Karl Lacey, and things started to turn ever so slightly.

Moorehouse (free) and Luke Maloney added points for Paul Carley’s side who also had a Cathal Ó Dulacháin goal ruled out following consultation between referee Ciarán Goff and his umpires at the Rednagh Hill end with 25 on the clock.

The lead was cut back to six after 27 and then the first of the two body blows was suffered by Kiltegan when Riain Waters, who had been flying up to that point, was shown a red card for interfering with the helmet of an opponent.

It seemed such an innocuous challenge but given the recent high-profile incidents such as the one in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, Ciarán Goff seemed to have little option but reach for the card.

Bray's Diarmuid Masterson is challenged by Kiltegan's Eoghan Byrne and James Boland.

To add insult to injury, Christy Moorehouse collected the subsequent free from Conor McNally and fired over, 2-6 to 0-7, 15 v. 14. Game on.

With Kiltegan looking in a relatively healthy position early in the second half at 2-7 to 0-8 ahead, Kieran Conway’s dismissal on a second yellow proved to be a complete disaster.

They would only score once more in this game, a free from Seanie Germaine, as Bray dominated Sean Murphy’s puck-outs with John Henderson and Pádraig Doyle operating freely across their own 45.

Strangely, Bray Emmets didn’t look to attack Kiltegan on the run with the extra numbers, with the vast majority of their scores coming from distance and there being an almost complete absence of threat to the Kiltegan goal.

Christy Moorehouse grabbed seven of Bray’s closing scores (six frees) with Eoin McCormack (two), Diarmuid Masterson and substitute Ben McCormack completing the scoring and allowing the Bray Emmets supporters and management breathe a huge sigh of relief.

How Kiltegan react to this defeat will determine how the rest of this championship unfolds. Eoghan Byrne will be a loss if the hamstring injury is as bad as it was initially feared but they do have Podge O’Toole to return. Their first-half showing wouldn’t be too far away from being good enough to win a championship if they could manage it for 60 minutes should they reach the final.

If they had kept 15 on the field, there was very little reason to think that they would not have won that game. They were quite simply electric in that opening half.

But Bray Emmets are champions for a reason. They had a spluttery first half, and were missing the likes of Mikey Boland and Davy Maloney, and looked off the boil to a certain extent, and yet still scored 18 points and won by five.

Theirs is a tough station. To always have to go out and face teams who are fully charged and desperate to take you down is a lonely position to be in, but it’s a challenge this team seems to relish, and they will most certainly improve as this championship goes on.

Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Karl Lacey, Daire Lohan; Diarmuid Masterson (0-1), John Henderson, Shane Lohan; Luke Maloney (0-2), Cathal Ó Dulacháin; Eoin McCormack (0-2), Marc Lennon (capt.), Padraig Doyle; Brian Nesbitt, Christy Moorehouse (0-13, 11f), Ronan McMahon. Subs: Ben McCormack (0-1) for B Nesbitt (39).

Kiltegan: Sean Murphy; Eoin O’Neill, Bryan Kearney, Colm Keogh; James Boland (0-1), Eoghan Byrne, Aaron Byrne; Liam Keogh (0-1) (capt.), Brandon Ryan (0-1); Riain Waters, Kieran Conway, Rory Finn (0-1); Seanie Germaine (1-3, 2f), Mark Murphy (1-1), Jack O’Toole. Subs: Ciaran Harmon for J O’Toole (37), Padraig Byrne for E O’Neill (48), Cathal Fitzgerald for E Byrne (51m inj.), Michael Mangan for Aaron Byrne (54),

Referee: Ciarán Goff (Glenealy)