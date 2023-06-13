Bray Emmets secure Division 3 status in Dublin hurling league

Handome win over Cuala for Paul Carley’s side

Bray Emmets got back to winning ways in the Dublin league last weekend.

Cuala 0-18

Bray Emmets’ Senior hurlers’ place in the Dublin Division 3 league has been assured following their defeat of Cuala at the weekend.

Having romped to the Division 4 title last year, their objective in 2022 was to consolidate their place in the new Division, especially playing without more than two thirds of their top hurlers due to county commitments.

Before Wicklow began their super charge to the Nickey Rackard Cup title, Bray won their first three league matches in convincing style, led by sharp-shooting attacker Mikey Boland with fantastic score tallies.

With concentration switching to Nickey Rackard, Bray Emmets had their forces further depleted, most notably the transfer of Boland to county duties.

Subsequent match results show the effect it had on Bray’s endeavours in the Dublin league. They lost their next five games and were unable to field for a sixth with players on holidays.

Jackie Napier had said their objective was to hold on to their place in Division 3 this year, but that objective was now being put in jeopardy.

Just two opportunities remained to nail down Division 3 for 2024. Last week, Wicklow’s county team secured victory in the Nickey Rackard Cup final ensuring their place in the Christy Ring for 2024.

Now, Bray were able to call on at least five of their county players for Saturday’s joust with Cuala, a really strong hurling force from senior down.

Their Division 3 team were no push-over either and Bray Emmets were made to work for this important victory which we are told has copper-fastened their place in Division 3 next year with one game still remaining.

This time Mikey Boland had to watch from the side-line, on crutches after sustaining an injury a week earlier in the match against Donegal.

And the whopping victory margin of 12 points emphasises their overall dominance in this game.

Christy Moorehouse fired over eight points for Wicklow against Donegal in the Nickey Rackard, and he repeated that feat for Paul Carley’s side against Cuala a week later.

Essentially this was a rounded team performance by Bray with every team member and subs playing their part.

Rory Lambe put a big dent in Cuala’s confidence with 1-4, Padraig Doyle, also back from county duty, followed up with 1-2, and corner-forward Andy Conway also found the Cuala net and added a point.

Brian Nesbitt and Cian O’Byrne too posted their names on Bray’s winning scoresheet.

Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Dan Kennedy, Karl Leacy, Seanie Maloney: Davy Maloney, Daire Henderson, Gavin Henderson; Luke Maloney, James Byrne, Sean Kenny, Padraig Doyle, Brian Nesbitt; Andy Conway, Christy Moorehouse, Rory Lambe. Subs: Oscar Harty for D Henderson, Cian O’Byrne for J Byrne, Shane Anders for D Maloney.