Bray Emmets saunter to victory over game Éire Óg Greystones

Defending champs to face Glenealy in Senior hurling semi-final

Éire Óg Greystones 1-5

The score says it all about this fourth-round Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship match in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday afternoon. And it reflects the chasm that has opened up between Bray Emmets and some of their opponents in Wicklow as they continue the drive for five consecutive Senior titles with this game going according to script as Paul Carley’s men stamped their authority on proceedings from the get-go. Sharp-shooter supreme Christy Moorehouse got the ball rolling in the first minute and he was followed by his corner-forward Mikey Boland with an excellent score from the left flank. Boland has been out of action since he picked up an ankle bone fracture playing for the county in their Nicky Rackard Cup victory over Donegal but the injury lay-off has not damaged his sharpness or scoring ability as his 1-5 haul amply testifies.

Against Éire Óg they were without a number of other injured regulars, most notably centre-back John Henderson and defender Ben Kearney. Still there was no apparent diminution in the team’s effectiveness.

Éire Óg's James Cranley is chased hard by Bray's Luke Maloney.

Pádraig Doyle slotted seamlessly into the role of leader of the defence, even finding the freedom to bang over two long-distance points in the first half. Éire Óg opened their account after 14 barren minutes, the scorer being Stephen ‘Chester’ Kelly, a great servant of club and county over the years. But before that, Bray had raced ahead by 11, four of those points from unerring Christy Moorehouse frees punishing opponent’s indiscretions. And the Bray juggernaut rolled on, though the intensity dropped somewhat. On 18 minutes Anto Byrne raised a second white flag for Éire Óg and midfielder Michael Walsh measured the distance perfectly as he pointed from well-beyond midfield. Bray Emmets still led decisively at half-time, 0-15 to 0-3. And they decided it was safe to give a run to some subs off the bench. Ben McCormack replaced wing back Shane Lohan, Cathal O Dualachain for Ronan McMahon, and Brian Nesbitt for Christy Moorehouse. Nesbitt made his mark straight away with a point and corner-forward Eoin McCormack drove an even bigger nail in their opponent’s coffin with a goal in the 34th minute. Meanwhile Éire Óg had to suffer a further 15 scoreless minutes before winger Paraic O’Keeffe landed their fourth point on 46 minutes. Just prior, Mikey Boland added to their pain with a terrific goal, firing to the net from right of the posts. And there was no let up. Diarmuid Masterson, Ben McCormack and Brian Nesbitt piling on the agony. And Eoin MCormack involved in the goalmouth scramble for the third goal that had a hint of an o.g. Substitute Bill O’Toole grabbed a consolation goal for Éire Óg in 58th minute, but Pádraig Doyle had the last say for Bray with his third point. The defending champions winners by a whopping 25-point margin (3-24 to 1-5). Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Daire Lohan, Karl Lacey, Daire Henderson; Cian Lohan, Padraig Doyle (0-3), Shane Lohan (0-1); Luke Maloney, Diarmuid Masterson (0-4); David Maloney, Marc Lennon, Ronan McMahon; Eoin McCormack (2-1), Christy Moorehouse (0-7, 4f, 2 65s), Mikey Boland (1-5). Subs: Ben McCormack (0-1) for S Lohan, Cathal O Dualachain for D Maloney, Brian Nesbitt (0-2) for C Moorehouse (all H/T), Shane Lohan for M Boland (58). Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Neill; Paddy Igoe, Billy Cuddihy, Brian Lawless; Peter Keane, Kevin Cronin, Eoghan Potts; Stephen Kelly (0-2), Michael Walsh (0-1); Shaun Cranley, James Cranley, Paraic O’Keeffe (0-1); James Cahill, Anto Byrne (0-1), Luke Dorgan. Subs: Danny Nolan for J Cahill and Craig Byrne for L Dorgan (45), Bill O’Toole (1-0) for J Cranley (53). Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)