Bray Emmets pull away from Avondale after break in Wicklow Senior hurling championship clash

Davy Maloney of Bray Emmets keeps his eye on the ball as Avondale's Shane Byrne piles on the pressure.

Bray Emmets 4-21 Avondale 2-11

Despite a slow start from the reigning county champions, Bray Emmets cruised to a big win over Avondale on Sunday evening in the Lightning Protection Ireland Wicklow Senior hurling championship.

Avondale raced into an early lead with scores from Eamonn Kearns and Eanna Nolan, but Bray hit back with points from Eoin McCormack and Christy Moorehouse. Moorehouse scored another point quickly after as did full-back James Anders, after a driving run up the pitch.

Zach Cullen restored Avondale’s lead after a great turn and shimmy saw him dance away from the Bray defence and bury it into the bottom corner.

Moorehouse and O’Dualachán fired over more points but Avondale found their second goal just after the water break.

Ray Nolan was brought down inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. Zach Cullen made no mistake and found his second goal in five minutes.

Bray hit back with a goal of their own from Eoin McCormack which was quickly followed by points from Christy Moorehouse. Moorehouse scored just moments before half-time after a great finish underneath Bray keeper Brian McCann. Just as it looked like Bray would have a hefty lead at the interval, Avondale fired over three quick scores courtesy of Zach Cullen, Shane Browne and Eamonn Kearns.

Bray led 2-9 to 2-6 at half-time.

Sadly for Avondale, Bray raised the tempo on the second half and found a goal early on after Ronan McMahon’s pass found Ben McCormack in acres of space. McCormack made no mistake and calmly finished into the back of the net.

Moorehouse and Davy Maloney fired over points in the minutes following and the introduction of Rory Lambe off the bench caused Avondale huge problems.

Lambe was next to fire over a great score, but the Rathdrum outfit kept their scoreboard ticking over with points from Zach Cullen and Dean Gahan.

After Bray continued to send over point after point through the likes of Moorehouse and Mark Lennon, they found their fourth goal of the game after a great ball from Davy Maloney found Eoin McCormack who volleyed the ball into the top corner.

McCormack’s goal sealed the comprehensive win for the north Wicklow side who will be looking to add yet another SHC title to their name this season.

For Avondale, they have been progressing well over the course of the season, but they face a huge task if they’re to bridge the gap between them and Wicklow’s finest sides.

Bray Emmets: Brian McCann; Daire Henderson, James Anders (0-1), Sean Maloney; Cian Lohan, Padraig Doyle, Peter Walsh; Ben Kearney, Ronan McMahon; Davy Maloney (0-2), Eoin McCormack (2-3), Marc Lennon (0-1); Cathal O’Dualachan (0-1), Christy Moorehouse (1-11,0-6f), Ben McCormack (1-0). Subs: Rory Lambe (0-2) for Cathal O’Dualachan (36), Daire Lohan for Ben McCormack (45).

Avondale: Tom Finn; David Byrne, Conor Sheehan, Darragh Owens; Shane Byrne, Eugene Dunne, Keith Byrne; Eamonn Kearns (0-3), Dean Gahan (0-1); Torna Mulconry, Shane Browne (0-1), Ross Ward; Eanna Owens (0-1), Zach Cullen (2-5,3f), Ray Nolan.

Referee: Ciaran Manley.