Bray Emmets prove ruthless against Knockananna in one-sided Junior hurling championship encounter

Home side in complete control

Knockananna 0-3

A ruthless attacking display saw Bray Emmets come out on top at home 3-17 to 3 points against Knockananna in the second round of the Lightning Protection Ireland Junior Hurling Championship.

Shane Slattery got Bray off the mark quickly after the throw in with an angled finish over the crossbar, which was followed up moments later with a goal from Luke O’Reilly who powered his shot into the corner of the net.

Macdara Ó Mideach and Eoin Mason would both get points from frees for the hosts before the game turned into a frenzy of hooks, blocks and flicks summed up best by Bray corner back Danny Eglington who flicked the ball away from Knockananna’s Sean Nolan to stop a certain goal and then moments later with half a hurl flicked the ball away from Griffin Ivors who was lining up a shot.

Ó Mideach tapped over a 65 and from this point midfield duo Fiachra Ó Dunaí and Alex Binley pressurised the Knockananna puckouts which resulted in a point for Ó Dunaí and two from play for Ó Mideach.

Griffin Ivors effort from distance got Knockananna’s first score but it was swiftly cancelled out by a 65 from Bray, leaving the score 1-8 to a point at half-time.

Bray Emmets started the second half like they started the first, Ó Dunaí got a point from the 45 which was followed up by a goal from Macdara which came from a long ball he sent into the box that bounced into the net.

The Bray Emmets corner-forward would get a point to reward the hard work he had been displaying all evening before O’Reilly would get his second goal of the game, sneaking in behind the full back to collect a ball and sending it to the back of the net.

Brian Leonard and Griffin Ivors scored two long-range efforts for the visitors to give them something to shout about.

Bray started to ring in the changes towards the middle of the second half, but this was not a let off for Knockananna as Tim Harrington would score three and David Nesbitt would score one to truly flaunt their side’s dominance on proceedings.

Bray Emmets are looking like a strong side with a decent panel and will be hard bet as we go further into the championship, as for Knockananna to their credit they kept the fight right to the end.

Bray Emmets: Daithí Ebbs; Danny Eglington, Ed Keating, Adam Bushe; Jamie Ryan, Jack Kearney, Oisin Drury; Alex Binley Fiachra Ó Dunaí (0-2); Luke O’Reilly (2-0), Macdara Ó Mideach (1-6 1f, 2 65), Shane Slattery (0-2, 1f); Joe Phelan (0-1), Eoin Mason (0-2, 1f), Darragh Ward. Subs: Tim Harrington (0-3) for F Ó Dunaí (38), Michael Healy for D Ward (40), Craig Brack-Sinnot for A Binley (44), David Nesbitt (0-1) for L O’Reilly (44).

Knockananna: Andy Cash; Brendan Lambert, James Leonard, Stephen Hunt; Brandon Buggy, Eoin Kennedy, Brian Lawrence; Kieran Whelan, Sean Hannon; Paul Murray, Brian Leonard (0-1), Griffin Ivors (0-2); Conor Doyle, Sean Nolan, Sean Carroll. Subs: Tom Cash for S Nolan, Mark O’Keeffe for K Whelan, Sean Mooney for S Hunt (all H/T).

Referee: Tiernán De Hál (An Tóchar)