Bray Emmets power on to Senior camogie league final after good win over Carnew Emmets

Knockananna await in league decider

The Bray Emmets team who move on to face Knockananna in the Senior camogie league final after their victory over Carnew Emmets in Bray.

Carnew Emmets 1-4

Bray Emmets qualified for the Senior camogie league final with victory over Carnew Emmets in a dogged but entertaining affair in Bray last Tuesday night.

Greater hunger overall and a more clinical display in front of the posts proved to be the main differences between the teams on a lovely evening for hurling, but expect a radically different contest when these two meet in the championship.

A bright start sent the home side into a lead they would never relinquish, an early 1-2 from lethal full-forward Emma Nesbitt and a fine effort from Clare Benville wrenching open a 1-3 to 0-0 lead after seven minutes.

Carnew Emmets had two wides on the board in that time and the visitors would struggle until the 23rd minute of the opening half to finally raise a flag, that a white one from a missile of a 45 from Tara Doran.

There was no place for the faint-hearted in this encounter with the middle third a battlefield where Bray’s Emma Doyle, Ailbhe Whittle, Jane Butler and Clare Benville were locked in a fierce struggle against Mary O’Neill, Erin Callaghan, Shauna Keogh and Helen Hughes to name just a few.

A pointed free from Niamh McCormack left the home side in a decent position after 28 as they led by 1-4 to 0-1 but Carnew’s spirits were lifted significantly when Emma Kelly finished home to the back of Siofra Ni Mhidigh’s net to leave just three between the sides.

Bray would see a late chance go astray when Ni Mhidigh’s booming clearance found Sarah Lambe inside but the corner-forward sent her effort wide of the posts.

The Carnew Emmets team who lost out to Bray Emmets in the Senior camogie league semi-final last Tuesday evening.

Carnew Emmets closed the gap to two points by the fifth minute of the second half when the experienced Shauna Keogh profited from good work by Mary Collins and Máire Deegan, but with Jane Butler proving to be a magnet for ball throughout this game, scoring opportunities for Tom D’Arcy’s side were hard to come by.

Two more Bray scores, the first from McCormack (free) and the second from Clare Benville left it 1-6 to 1-2, but another well-struck 45 from Tara Doran left just one score between the teams at the end of the third quarter.

Caoimhe Lohan fired over a free she won herself with 19 gone and then Carnew grabbed their last score of the game from the stick of Tara Doran (45).

It wasn’t for lack of trying or variation that Carnew failed to score. They brought Siofra Kenny out from full-forward and pushed Shauna Keogh inside, but the Bray rearguard were in fine form while Emma Doyle at midfield was outstanding in the closing stages.

A Ciara Slattery pass sent Caoimhe Lambe on a long run and the corner-forward fired over and the same player would add another right at the death while the home side also registered two wides and had two chances thwarted by the superb work of Ciara Kennedy and Katie Wafer.

A good battle between two decent sides but Carnew Emmets won’t be too concerned given the personnel they were missing.

Bray Emmets march on to face Knockananna who demolished Kiltegan in the other semi-final. It will take an enormous effort to cause a shock on Tuesday evening in Aughrim.

Bray Emmets: Siofra Ni Mhidigh; Martha Lackey, Laura Doyle, Vicki Crimmins; Emily Devaney, Jane Butler, Saoirse Canavan; Emma Doyle, Ailbhe Whittle; Ciara Slattery, Clare Benville (0-2), Niamh McCormack (0-2, 2f); Sarah Lambe, Emma Nesbitt (1-2), Caoimhe Lohan (0-3, 1f). Subs: Aoibhe Traynor for S Lambe (56), Cara Mahony for J Butler (57, inj).

Carnew Emmets: Nicole Curran; Emma Kinsella, Alanna Dagg, Ciara Kennedy; Máire Deegan, Helen Hughes, Tara Doran (0-3, 3 45s); Erin Callaghan, Mary Collins; Kila Kenny, Shauna Keogh (0-1), Katie Wafer; Aoife Callaghan, Siofra Kenny, Emma Kelly (1-0). Sub: Orlaith Molloy for E Kinsella (48), Grace Cosgrave for E Kelly (48).

Referee: Derek Oman (Dublin)