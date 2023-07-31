Bray Emmets’ drive for five is alive and well after impressive victory over Carnew

Moorehouse, Masterson, Henderson and McMahon all on fire for Paul Carley’s charges

Carnew Emmets 1-11

More tough questions asked of Bray Emmets. More comprehensive answers provided by the defending champions.

The fuel tank is almost completely free of any dirty petrol that may have been lingering in the early games of this Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, and the drive for five is well underway, with Paul Carley resting one arm out the window of the nearly unstoppable juggernaut.

Can they be caught? Highly unlikely.

Bray's Seanie Maloney wins this ball ahead of Carnew's Wayne Kinsella.

Carnew came into this game on something of a high following their healthy win over Glenealy last time out and while they raced out to a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after four minutes and levelled at 1-7 apiece with a cracking Dan Redmond goal after 29, the writing was on the wall when they were going to have play against the wind for the second half while trailing the Bray men by two at 1-9 to 1-7.

While Bray were pushed hard by Kiltegan in their opening game and were helped no doubt by David Galway’s men going down to 13 players, they gathered their thoughts to canter past Avondale/Barndarrig in their second encounter and then produced a really impressive second half in this fixture to ease out to a nine-point win, limiting Eamonn Scallan’s men to five points in the second half, and only two of those from play.

They did this without the services of Eoin McCormack, Davy Maloney, James Anders, Mikey Boland and Mikey Lee. Just consider that for a moment.

The loss of Damien Aylward to injury after 24 minutes and the absence of Enda Donohoe who looks to be out for the rest of the season were two big factors in Carnew’s defeat while a missed goal chance early in the second half may have made a slight alteration to affairs but anything other than a Bray victory was never really on the cards at any stage in that second half.

Carnew going from scoring 21 points against Glenealy to just 11 in this clash with Bray Emmets (and only five of those from play) is testament to the quality of defender in Paul Carley’s outfit, with big shifts from Ben Kearney, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney, Daire Lohan and Shane Lohan while centre-back John Henderson was, as always, a huge figure in this game.

The tigerish battling of Luke Maloney, the effortless class of Diarmuid Masterson and the performance of the excellent Ronan McMahon who notched three points were also key elements in this victory, while the scoring machine that is Christy Moorehouse grabbed 1-10 of the 1-21 tally (five frees) and Pádraig Doyle put in a massive shift all over the field, adding three points from play.

Doyle would pick up a second yellow late on for remonstrating with Carnew’s Enda Donohoe – acting as a maor uisce on the day – who had come off the sideline to shoulder Ronan McMahon after the Bray man and a Carnew opponent had fallen to the ground. Referee Ciaran Manley would show Doyle his second yellow and subsequent red before ordering Donohoe from the field.

Most worrying from an opposition point of view was that Bray’s Davy Maloney and Eoin McCormack both came off the bench late on and look to be very close to the full of their health.

As starts go, Carnew’s was a dream one, Pádraig Doran lofting over a free and then adding another two points (one free) and supplying Dan Redmond for another to lead the defending champions by 0-4 to 0-1 after four minutes with Brian Nesbitt’s opener the only Bray reply.

There was a fierce energy to Carnew’s play early on with Pádraig Doran looking inspired, Damien Aylward busy and John Doyle Jnr hungry for work.

Eamonn Scallan had looked to get match ups right in this game with Tommy Collins picking up Christy Moorehouse and Adrian Myers keeping Diarmuid Masterson really close company among others, but this Bray team are too fluid and adaptive to be pinned down for long.

A sublime Masterson point after eight lifted the siege somewhat, the score coming about thanks to Conor McNally’s booming puck-outs against the wind. The Bray goalkeeper was getting more range in his restarts against the wind than some hurlers would get with the wind at their backs.

A Pádraig Doran point from a free won by Jack Doyle made it 0-5 to 0-2 after nine but another monstrous McNally puck-out was against gathered by Masterson who fed Daire Lohan and the half back went long to Christy Moorehouse who rampaged down on goal and finished superbly past Bob Fitzgerald. Sides level and Bray only starting to hurl.

Carnew would hit seven wides in that first half, a stat that would prove very costly in the overall scheme of things and they just couldn’t shake themselves free of the Bray Emmets men at any stage, the sides level after 18 at 1-4 to 0-7 before Paul Carley’s men put on a scoring spurt with points from Moorehouse (two, one free) and a fine effort from the really impressive Ronan McMahon to make it 1-7 to 0-7 after 27.

But Carnew Emmets were given a significant boost after 29 when a long Bob Fitzgerald puck-out was worked into the hand of Dan Redmond and the full-forward rifled home to the back of McNally’s net to make it 1-7 apiece.

No panic from Bray. Two points from Moorehouse (one free) and a goal chance saved by Bob Fitzgerald sent them in to the break leading by 1-9 to 1-7 and looking like winners of this game all day long.

Bray's John Henderson looks to secure possession while Carnew's Dan Redmond moves to disrupt.

Pádraig Doyle, who had flirted with the full-forward line in the opening half, began the second installed on the edge of the Carnew square. Ronan McMahon and John Doyle Jnr traded points before a Pádraig Doran free reduced the Bray lead to two.

Both sides missed goal chances five minutes in, Eoin Kavanagh seeing his effort blocked on the Bray line and Pádraig Doyle firing into the side netting at the other end having rounded the Carnew defence far too easily.

Moorehouse and Doran exchanged frees but from the seventh to the 15th minute Bray moved from 1-11 to 1-9 out to a lead of 1-15 to 1-10 with points from Moorehouse (two frees), Masterson and McMahon.

Pádraig Doran would stop the rot with a pointed free after 18 but Carnew were struggling badly to get past a tough Bray defence marshalled superbly by John Henderson in his free role at centre-back.

In between that Doran free and Carnew’s next score, from the same player and with 34 minutes on the clock, Bray Emmets went on a mini scoring spree, with Pádraig Doyle, Cian Lohan, three Moorehouse points and a superb effort from Luke Maloney to bring their total to a hugely impressive 1-21 that was scored in the face of a fairly intense Carnew Emmets approach.

A return of 1-1 from the Carnew Emmets full-forward line just won’t cut it against a team like Bray Emmets, and while Bray were somewhat limited in that area themselves, they had plenty of firepower in other positions to call upon when required.

The Drive for Five remains very much on course.

Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney; Daire Lohan, John Henderson, Shane Lohan; Luke Maloney (0-1), Diarmuid Masterson (0-3) Ronan McMahon (0-3), Marc Lennon, Padraig Doyle (0-2); Ben McCormack, Christy Moorehouse (1-10, 5f), Brian Nesbitt (0-1). Subs: Cian Lohan (0-1) for S Maloney (52), Davy Maloney for S Lohan (58), Eoin McCormack for C Moorehouse (60+4).

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; Tommy Collins, Conall McCrea, Martin O’Brien; Aaron Kinsella, James McGing, Damien Aylward; Adrian Myers, John Doyle Jnr (0-1); Pádraig Doran (0-9, 6f), Justin House, Jack Doyle (0-1); Eoin Kavanagh, Dan Redmond (1-1), Wayne Kinsella. Subs: John Young for D Aylward (24, inj), Owen Young for E Kavanagh (39), Conor Wafer for J House (43), Paudie McGing for T Collins (55)

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)