Bray Emmets’ drive for five gets underway as Senior hurling championship journey begins!

Six teams in the hunt for the O’Donoghue Cup

Glenealy captain Warren Kavanagh, match referee Max Molloy and Bray Emmets captain Marc Lennon ahead of the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final last year in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Davy Maloney of Bray Emmets holds the O'Donoghue Cup aloft during the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship launch at Glendalough last Sunday morning with Aaron Kinsella (Carnew Emmets), Liam Keogh (Kiltegan), James Cranley (Éire Óg Greystones), Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne, Joey Driver Jnr (Glenealy), Martin Cullen (Avondale-Barndarrig), and Keith Byrne (Avondale-Barndarrig) all looking on.

Six hurling teams are focusing their attention on Wicklow’s Senior championship which starts this weekend with a series of three first-round matches.

This year’s championship has special significance for Bray Emmets, the defending champions, as they will be bidding to become the first team to win five titles in successive years.

Consequently, and unsurprisingly, like Limerick, Bray are in the cross-hairs of the other five teams battling for the O’Donoghue Cup.

Bray Emmets representative Davy Maloney pictured at the SHc launch in Glendalough last Sunday morning.

Especially they will be the target of Glenealy and Carnew who like Bray have four successive gongs each, and they will not want Bray Emmets to get the bragging rights by having one up on them.

Thus, the ingredients are there for a very combative Senior championship in the next couple of months with Bray’s spurs being put to the test.

While league may not be the championship, nevertheless both Carnew and Glenealy inflicted sizeable defeats on the defending Senior champions when they clashed in the league in March and April.

Under former Wicklow county manager Eamonn Scallan, Carnew kicked off the league with a really decisive win over Paul Carley’s men on a scoreline of 4-15 to 1-16 and they followed that up with an equally decisive 5-18 to 2-4 demolition of Glenealy.

Glenealy's Joey Driver Jnr in Glendalough last weekend.

Enda Donohoe was on fire for Carnew on both occasions, scoring 3-12 against Bray and 0-7 against fire fighting Glenealy.

Eamonn Scallan will feel he has a point to prove with this Carnew team and we can expect them to enter the championship with guns blazing.

In the league they had more ammo in their arsenal in goal-poachers Dan Redmond, Eoin Kavanagh and Conall McCrea and should have too much firepower for an Éire Óg Greystones fifteen not the force they once were when they meet on Friday night.

Glenealy went on a goal rush against Bray Emmets when they clashed in the league at the end of April. Depleted Bray fought the good fight but were repeatedly hit by too many body blows from the Reds, who romped to a shattering 7-11 to 2-5 victory.

Kiltegan's Liam Keogh at Glendalough for the launch of the Senior hurling championship.

0ver seven players got on Glenealy’s scoresheet, led by Matthew Traynor (2-0), James Byrne (2-3), Alan Driver (1-1) and Aaron Meade (2-0) and they are not to be trifled with when it comes to championship.

They emphasised that last year when they took the reigning champions to a replay as Bray completed their four-in-a-row (2019-2022) to equal similar achievements by Carnew (1978-1981) and Glenealy (2010-2013).

Last year there were seven teams in the championship, but Avondale and St Patrick’s had their requests for regrading granted earlier this year.

Then, however, Avondale teamed up with Barndarrig to jointly enter a team in the Senior championship while retaining their newly acquired Intermediate status.

Aaron Kinsella from Carnew Emmets at the championship launch last weekend.

They will lock horns with Glenealy on Saturday. In the distant past championship clashes between these fierce rivals were marathon affairs with Glenealy counting themselves lucky to escape the clutches of Avondale with a one or two points victory.

Even as a joint force on Sunday it is hard to see Avondale-Barndarrig getting that close to Glenealy this time.

Glenealy to pick up the points, but the red jersey has a knack of getting Avondale all fired up and with hurlers like Wicklow full-back Andrew Kavanagh who is back from his adventure in Dublin, Eamonn Kearns, Eugene Dunne, Malachy Stone and Jacques McCall they may pose plenty of problems in this championship.

James Cranley of Éire Óg Greystones.

Bray Emmets, who won the Leinster Intermediate hurling championship in 2022, have the toughest task of the weekend on Sunday, taking on a Podge O’Toole powered Kiltegan, who are one of the hardest teams to beat in championship hurling in the last two years at least.

Kiltegan have a reputation of leaving everything out on the field on big occasions and we can expect them to push Paul Carley’s men to the limit on Sunday.

But Bray have been the hurling team of the past decade in Wicklow, winning three championship titles in a row between 2014 and 2016, followed by four in a row from 2019 to 2022.

And in Wexford native Paul Carley, they have the most successful club Senior hurling manager in Wicklow at the moment. Alongside their array of county titles, Paul has also guided Bray to that Leinster Intermediate title in 2022 and a Dublin League title.

Over two-thirds Bray’s Senior side were a decisive driving force behind Wicklow’s county team, powering their way to the Nicky Rackard Cup and promotion back to the Christy Ring.

They have awesome firepower in top scoring Christy Moorehouse, Mikey Boland who is recovering from injury, along with others such as Eoin McCormack and Davy Maloney.

Backed up by a solid defence led by captain fantastic John Henderson, Ben Kearney and goalie Conor McNally and linked together by midfielders Diarmuid Masterson and Luke Maloney not to mention the hard-working captain, Marc Lennon, the Bray emmets men will be hard stopped.

Limerick Senior side Monaleen were pushed to the limit to win their All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final, with the Treaty side going all the way to the title.

We know Kiltegan, as always, will give it everything but we feel Bray Emmets have the weapons and firepower in their arsenal to get the win.

The hurling championships had an official launch at Glendalough on Sunday, attended by the captains or representatives of all participating teams from Minor up to Senior

The stage is set. So let the battle begin.