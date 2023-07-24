Bray Emmets cruise to victory over Avondale/Barndarrig in Wicklow Senior hurling clash

Masterson and Moorehouse on song as defending champions gather momentum

Match officials Darragh Kelly, Max Molloy and Ciaran Goff having the craic before the Senior hurling clash between Bray Emmets and Avondale/Barndarrig in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Avondale/Barndarrig 0-6

The scoreline says it all in this second-round Senior hurling championship match. Defending champions Bray Emmets romped to a 16-point victory at Echelon Park Aughrim on Friday evening without playing at or near their best.

And without needing to.

Newly formed Senior group team Avondale/Barndarrig, playing their first Senior championship season, were restricted to six points in 60 minutes of hurling - three points in each half.

But they have some big-name players: Andrew Kavanagh, back for this game to steady the defence at full-back, Eugene Dunne in the thick of things in the half-back line.

Great servant of Avondale and Wicklow hurling Eamonn Kearns, leading the attack and scorer of one of those points. Cathal Baker, full of running, driving forward with the sliotar but lacking the final killer finish.

Bray's Karl Lacey is challenged by Avondale/Barndarrig's Eanna Owens.

The two Owens brothers, Dan at corner-back and Eanna at corner-forward. Jacques McCall at midfield.

Torna Mulconry, their most productive forward and the deliverer of the first of his three points for Avondale-Barndarrig in the first minute.

But overall, they could not match the strength in depth of a Bray 15 which is still short of a number of players through injury, including lethal attacker Mikey Boland and Eoin McCormack who sustained a broken nose in a recent football match against Rathnew. And even though they racked up 22 points in this game, Bray were nowhere near their best, their scoring rate dropping drastically to just four points for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

In the first half however, Christy Moorehouse and Diarmuid Masterson were a lethal double act in attack as they put their names to all but three of Bray’s 14 points in the opening 30 minutes.

Bray's Brian Nesbitt and Avondale/Barndarrig's Liam Dickenson contest for this high ball.

After Moorehouse and Masterson responded to Mulconry’s opener, Eanna Owens drilled a smashing leveller between the sticks for the group side from a narrow angle on the right to make it 0-2 apiece after five minutes. That’s as good as it got for Avondale/Barndarrig on the scoreboard.

At the other end, full-forward Moorehouse from frees and midfielder Masterson from play began weaving their magic for the Emmets. Between them they racked up 11 of Bray’s 14 points in the first half.

Masterson was the shining star on this occasion. Moorehouse had slotted over five points, one from play, before he was substituted just before half time so as not to aggravate a niggly injury.

Bray Emmets led by 0-14 to 0-3 at the break, the third point for Avondale/Barndarrig posted by centre-forward Eamonn Kearns.

Flanked by the Lohans, Daire and Shane, centre-back John Henderson is the anchorman of the Bray defence. A great reader of the game, Henderson nips potential threats in the bud with timely interceptions and clearances.

Aerial action between Bray Emmets and Avondale/Barndarrig.

Diarmuid Masterson stretched the Bray lead with another point inside two minutes of the restart, but it was not the harbinger of another scoring spree from the champions.

The opposite was the case in fact. Bray added only four points to their total in a 20-minute period, while Torna Mulconry responded for Avondale/Barndarrig with two defiant scores. Another reason for Bray’s reduced return was a couple of super saves from the Avondale/Barndarrig keeper Mikey O’Toole, denying goals to Brian Nesbitt and winger Ronan McMahon.

Earlier McMahon had added to his three-point haul from this contest.

Bray did up the tempo somewhat in the final 10 minutes, closing out the win with another four points, including Masterson banging a 65 between the sticks.

Yet their eight-point haul from the second half was just marginally better than half their return from the first 30 minutes. Job done, nevertheless.

As the clock ticked past the 60 minutes Avondale substitute Dermot Phelan was injured and an ambulance had to be called to remove him from the pitch and take him to hospital. Ciarán Goff blew full-time when there was no chance of play resuming for a small amount of injury time.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Ben Kearney, Karl Lacey, Sean Maloney; Daire Lohan John Henderson, Shane Lohan (0-1); Luke Maloney, Diarmuid Masterson 0-9, 1 65); Ronan McMahon (0-3), Marc Lennon, Padraig Doyle (0-1); Ben McCormack (0-1), Christy Moorehouse (0-5, 4f), Brian Nesbitt (0-1). Subs: Daire Henderson for C Moorehouse, Ciarán Lohan (0-1) for L Maloney.

Avondale/Barndarrig: Mikey O’Toole; Dan Owens (0-1), Andrew Kavanagh, Liam Dickenson; Eugene Dunne, Shane Browne, Bernard Quinn; Shane Byrne, Jacques McCall; Cathal Baker, Eamonn Kearns (0-1), Malachy Stone; Eanna Owens (0-1, Karl Phelan, Torna Mulconry (0-3, 2f, 65). Subs: Craig Byrne for E Owens, James Doyle for M Stone, Anthony O’Toole for E Dunne, Diarmuid Phelan for B Quinn.

Referee: Ciarán Goff (Glenealy)