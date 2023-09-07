Bray Emmets celebrate after late Emma Doyle major stuns Kiltegan in Wicklow Senior camogie battle

A superb win away from home

Kiltegan's Sarah Jane Winders comes out with the ball as Bray's Emma Nesbitt gives chase.

Bray Emmets 1-7

A journey from Bray to Kiltegan on a Tuesday night for a 7pm start in a camogie championship game is a tough undertaking. It helped that the weather was beautiful and the bonus on offer was a two-point victory over the home side after a keenly contested game. It will certainly have shortened the journey back home.

Following on from their recent heroics in overcoming Knockananna, the home side would have been favourites to overcome the Emmets. Despite looking likely winners for much of the game, Kiltegan could never shake off the visitors, who hung in within a point or two of the homesters all through. Defences on both sides were dominant and scores were hard to come by.

Kiltegan's Ciara Boland is challenged by Caoimhe Lohan during the Senior camogie championship clash in Kiltegan.

Eimear O’Toole got Kiltegan on the scoreboard after three minutes, but Sarah Lambe had the sides level within a minute with a pointed free. Sophie Bermingham and Rosie Keogh pushed the home side ahead again to lead by 0-3 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

However, in the space of two minutes Sarah Lambe had the sides level again when she pointed a free followed by an excellent score from a 45.

Kiltegan hit a rich vein of form for the final few minutes of the half. Points from Eimear O’Toole from play and two converted frees (one a 45) from full-forward Rosie Keogh left Kiltegan ahead by 0-6 to 0-3 at the half-time break.

This was a good lead in a game as tightly contested as it had been up to now. There might have been an expectation that the home side, now playing down from the village end, would drive on in the second half.

Kiltegan's Rebecca Donegan comes under pressure from Bray's Kellie Gilbert.

Bray Emmets had other ideas however, and began the second half in determined fashion. Sarah Lambe reduced the deficit with another pointed free after eight minutes. This total dependence on the accuracy of the excellent Lambe from frees was a weakness in the Bray side’s game but that changed as the game progressed.

Rosie Keogh, again from a free, restored the home side back to three points ahead. As in the first half, defences were in charge close to goal.

Elisha Ryan, Sarah Jane Winders, Ciara Boland and Faye Corrigan were keeping a tight rein for Kiltegan while at the other end Aine Farrell, Laura Doyle, Martha Lackey were equally vigilant for the Emmets.

Emma Nesbitt got the first score for Bray from play to keep her side in touch, When Sarah Lambe pointed another free to reduce the lead to the bare minimum, excitement began to rise as supporters of both sides realised that a tight finish might be in prospect.

Certainly, a goal either way could prove decisive. Rosie Keogh converted a 45 to ease Kiltegan nerves but Bray tails were up now. They were making good use of goalie Rachel Rice’s powerful long drives from puck outs and the occasional free.

With seven minutes left the decisive goal came to Bray. Emma Nesbitt set up Emma Doyle to shoot for a point. However, Doyle’s effort dipped under the crossbar for what was to prove to be the match winner.

Bray's Ciara Slattery is tackled by Kiltegan's Emma Byrne.

Emma Nesbitt followed on with another point from play to leave Bray Emmets leading by 1-7 to 0-8 with just a few minutes left.

In an exciting finish, Kiltegan fought back in an effort to save the game. With their backs to the wall the visitors held on as they endured a nail-biting three minutes of added time. Kiltegan’s luck deserted them also and they had a couple of narrow misses.

The final whistle was greeted by great celebration from the visiting supporters. Bray had hung in and gained the reward.

Final score: Bray Emmets 1-7, Kiltegan 0-8.

Bray Emmets: Rachel Rice; Aine Farrell, Laura Doyle, Martha Lackey; Saoirse Canavan, Jane Butler, Emily Deveney; Emma Doyle (1-0), April Ni Harty, Sarah Lambe (0-5, 4f, 45); Clare Benville, Ciara Slattery, Emma Nesbitt; (0-2) Kellie Gilbert, Caoimhe Lohan. Subs: Ailbhe Whittle, Eleanor Carroll Hayes.

Kiltegan: Rebecca Donegan; Elisha Ryan, Sara Jane Winders, Ciara Boland; Miriam O’Keeffe, Faye Corrigan, Emma Byrne; Jackie Byrne, Sarah Byrne O’Toole; Sophie Kavanagh, Moya Cremin, Eimear O’Toole (0-2); Noeleen Rowan, Rosie Keogh (0-5, 2f, 2 45), Sophie Bermingham (0-1); Subs: Lynn Fenton. Clare Keeley, Fiona Hobson.

Referee: Frank Hegarty (Naas)