Brave Wicklow Minors come up a Wee bit short against Louth in Leinster football championship

Garden County side had late chances to win

Wicklow 0-10

The Wicklow Minor footballers came within a matter of inches of reaching a Leinster Minor football championship quarter-final against Offaly only to suffer late heartbreak against Louth in Echelon Park Aughrim on Wednesday evening.

Three late frees one after the other were dropped short by the Garden County side as they went in search of a goal to snatch a late victory over the visitors who were up by two and hanging on for dear life.

The first of the three frees was ruled as a square ball by match referee Kieran Harris, the next, awarded after Louth’s Jack Healy overcarried, was dropped short to the hands of Tiernan Markey in the Louth goal, and the third, the last real hope at the end of the five minutes of injury time in the twilight at Echelon Park Aughrim, was plucked from the sky by midfielder Conor McGinty, and the shrill blasts of the Kildare official’s whistle that followed carried away the provincial hopes of Jonathan Daniels’ men who had worked so hard all evening against a useful Wee County outfit.

The end of the preliminary quarter-final probably sums up Wicklow’s evening, to be fair. Lots of hard work and endeavour but they fell short where it mattered, on the scoreboard, with Louth, by no means world beaters it must be said, able to come by their scores with more ease when they moved up through the gears that they seemed to possess.

The half-time score of 0-5 to 0-3 was a fair enough reflection on the game, Louth having six wides, a shot off the post and an effort blocked superbly by Eddie Cullen on the board shooting down to the dressing rooms, Wicklow with four misses, a shot blocked down and a shot dropped short for their troubles.

Wicklow's Mark Kinsella flicks the ball away from Conor McGinty.

The visitors seemed more than capable of attacking with speed and directness with corner-forward Adam Gillespie causing all sorts of trouble and firing over three of their first four scores (one free), while Wicklow, hard working as already stated, seemed more cumbersome in building attacks.

Gillespie grabbed the first two scores of the game played in front of a decent crowd for a Wednesday evening while the home side saw Eddie Cullen’s early free strike the post and his follow up effort blocked, and they also registered two wides before An Tóchar’s Josh Healy fired over a fine effort after good work from Cullen, Eoghan Murphy and Éanna Nolan.

Louth had lost half-forward Sean Flynn to injury just before Wicklow’s opener and he was replaced by Tony McDonnell who fired over the Wicklow bar with his first touch of the ball to make it 0-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes.

Another pair of Wicklow wides followed before Gillespie gathered a rebound from Mark Kinsella’s block on his first effort and pushed Louth 0-4 to 0-1 ahead before full-forward Josh Taafe increased that less than a minute later with 16 gone.

Louth wouldn’t score for the remainder of the first half, Eddie Cullen blocking Shane Lennon’s effort and Gillespie, impressive centre-forward Dylan Shelvin and midfielder McGinty all firing wide while a square ball, super defence from Darragh Shanahan and a fisted effort from Tony McDonnell coming back off the Wicklow post combined to stall their scoring exploits.

Wicklow had a bright spell midway through the second quarter, Josh Healy and Mark Kinsella grabbing two fine points and leaving the home side within reach of the visitors at 0-5 to 0-3 and turning around to shoot into the scoring goals in the second half.

Louth were quickest out of the blocks on the restart, Gillespie and Taafe increasing the lead to 0-7 to 0-3, Jonathan Daniels deciding to make moves at the same time, introducing An Tóchar’s Joe Heatley and Annacurra’s Oliver Doyle into the fray with five gone in the second half and Blessington’s Aaron Keogh not long after.

These moves coincided with a really healthy spell for Wicklow who were being cheered on by a reasonable crowd as the home side pulled level with the Louth lads thanks to fine scores from Mark Kinsella, Eddie Cullen (free), Patrick Small and Cullen with another free to leave it 0-7 apiece after 14.

Wicklow's Eoghan Murphy is challenged by Louth's Tony McDonnell.

Louth replied through Dylan Shelvin, but Joe Heatley struck back after good work from Darragh Shanahan and Aaron Keogh.

Wicklow were working very hard and were thwarting many of Louth’s attacks, with Joe Kindlon, Paddy Horan Flynn and Jack Byrne shining in defence, Byrne blocking Gillespie superbly only for the ball being worked to centre-back Padraig Tinnelly who fired over Joe Jacob’s crossbar.

Louth sensed a kill now. Tony McDonnell (mark), Gillespie and Shelvin firing over points with an Eddie Cullen free in between leaving it 0-12 to 0-9 after 26 and all signs pointing to Wicklow needing a goal to win this match.

In those final seven or eight minutes, Wicklow used three different free-takers. Eddie Cullen went wide after a foul on Mark Kinsella, Patrick Small slotted over after a transgression against Joe Heatley after 30 to leave two between the sides while Thomas Kelly registered a wide from play after good work from Small, Shanahan and Oisín Murphy.

Louth launched a late attack, but Jack Healy’s effort came back off the Wicklow post.

The crowd roared on the Garden County side as they laid siege to the Louth goal.

The Wicklow Minor football team form a huddle ahead of their Leinster clash with Louth.

They would have three more chances, three frees, three different free-takers, all dropped short in pursuit of a green flag, and all cleared away by a determined Louth defence.

The final whistle brought heartbreak for the Wicklow footballers who came so close to coming out on top of what was a tough encounter against quality opposition.

Wicklow: Joe Jacob (Avondale); Joe Kindlon (AGB), Paddy Horan Flynn (Annacurra), Jack Byrne (Blessington); Charlie Graham (Annacurra), Eoghan Murphy (Annacurra), Paddy Harpur (Annacurra); Oisín Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Darragh Shanahan (Éire Óg Greystones); Josh Healy (0-2) (An Tóchar), Eddie Cullen (0-3, 3f) (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Conor Broderick (Bray Emmets); Mark Kinsella (0-2) (Knockananna), Éanna Nolan (An Tóchar), Patrick Small (0-2, 1f). Subs: Joe Heatley (0-1) for C Broderick (35), Oliver Doyle for P Harpur (35), Aaron Keogh for C Graham (38), Thomas Kelly for E Murphy (53).

Louth: Tiernan Markey; Cian Farrell, Ciaran McGintey, Keelin Martin; Michael Reid, Padraig Tinnelly (0-1), Cormac McArdle; Conor McGinty, Lorcan Buckley; Sean Flynn, Dylan Shelvin (0-2), Liam Brannigan; Adam Gillespie (0-5, 1f), Josh Taafe (0-2), Shane Lennon. Subs: Tony McDonnell (0-2) for S Flynn (10, inj), Jack Healy for McArdle (46) Robbie Matthews for S Lennon (57).

Referee: Kieran Harris (Kildare)