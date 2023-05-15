Brave Wicklow Gold bow out of Celtic Challenge after semi-final defeat away to Westmeath

Garden County hurlers can’t be faulted for heart and determination

Wicklow Gold 1-10

Wicklow Gold travelled to St Oliver Plunkett’s GAA in Mullingar to take on Westmeath in the Celtic Challenge Corn Jerome O’ Leary Cup on Saturday afternoon. After an impressive quarter-final win last week, the team knew that they would face stern competition against a strong Westmeath side. Westmeath took the lead by virtue of a free directly off the throw-in from Padraig Casey, who would finish the day with a total of eight points from frees. Wicklow Gold levelled shortly after with a great strike from Blessington’s Max Keogh after a surging run forward and pinpoint pass from Éire Óg Greystones’ Daniel Burns. Indeed, it was the first of many such runs from Burns, who put in a man-of-the-match performance throughout. Westmeath then struck three unanswered points from play, two from the hurl of Dylan Corrigan, before another fine effort from Max Keogh cut the deficit to two points. Westmeath’s long puck outs were paying dividends and they struck for a further two points, before a quick counter-attack, which started with a great interception in the Wicklow half-back line by Kiltegan’s Daniel Byrne ended up with a free on the Westmeath 45 metre line, which was ably dispatched by Carnew’s Jack Gregan. Wicklow had their first real goal opportunity when another strong run from Daniel Burns resulted in a great save from the Westmeath goalkeeper, Cathal Og Fagan. Despite great work in around the middle third by Dunlavin’s Felim Lynch Ward and Éire Óg Greystones duo Tomas O’Connell and Oscar Lane, Westmeath hit seven unanswered points in a 15-minute spell including a goal-bound shot which was deflected over by the ever-dependable Cian Redmond of Arklow Rocks, who would keep a clean sheet between the posts on the day. Indeed, that shot was the closest that Westmeath got to a goal scoring opportunity given the immense work rate from the Wicklow full-back line of Tom Meyler of Éire Óg Greystones, Oisin O’Neill from Blessington and Kiltegan’s Matthew Jackson, who between them held a lively inside forward line to a total of four points from play. Wicklow managed to stem the flow before half-time when a free won by the ever-hard-working Matthew Doyle of Donard-The Glen was pointed by Gregan. Westmeath finished the half with a point from play to leave the home side ahead on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-4 at half-time. Wicklow introduced fresh legs to the full-back line at half-time with Bray Emmets’ Josh Mahon replacing Oisin O’Neill, who had given his all against a strong Westmeath attack. After the break, Westmeath tagged on a further four points, three of them from frees, before the Wicklow fight-back began in earnest. St Patrick’s Bill Connors, who replaced Daniel Byrne after 38 minutes, provided fresh legs in the half-back line. Byrne had covered some serious ground around the middle third throughout. Max Keogh pointed first after some excellent and tigerish defending from the ever-dependable Ciaran Traynor of Hollywood. Wicklow full-forward, Johnno Moorehouse of St Patrick’s who had been lively but well marshalled in the first half somehow found space to fire over his first score after a great catch from Matthew Doyle and direct attacking play from corner-forward Josh Barry from Éire Óg Greystones, who was proving a handful for the Westmeath defense. Moorehouse was now on top of his game and sent over his second, but only after another surging run from Daniel Burns who pointed from play. With the immense effort that the entire Wicklow team were putting in beginning to show, Matthew Jackson moved to midfield, where he became a constant attacking threat. This allowed Felim Lynch Ward to slot in at full-back, where he repelled numerous Westmeath attacks right to the death. Westmeath hit three unanswered points before Wicklow centre-back Tomas O’Connell, who was rock solid in the second half, provided a clearance that found its way to Johnno Moorehouse, who picked out Jack Gregan, who pointed from 35 metres out. The introduction of Blessington’s Thomas Walsh for Josh Barry, who at that stage could not have given any more, provided fresh legs in attack. The replacement of Ciaran Traynor with Blessington’s Senan Gardner, who had covered every blade of grass in Mullingar, was likely greeted by relief from many of the Westmeath players, as the former had been tigerish is both attack and defense all day. After another point for the home side, Jack Gregan slotted over another great score from the right, after fighting hard to gain possession and beating two Westmeath defenders. With time running out, Wicklow found the first and only goal of the game from the stick of Johnno Moorehouse, who finished with 1-2 to his name. It was a well taken score that was finished after some great work from Thomas Walsh and Matthew Doyle. While Wicklow ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline, they could not be faulted for their heart, skill and determination. With representatives on the panel from 12 clubs throughout the county, it is great to see how this group of young players has come together as a team over the last number of months. Anyone who has been to any of these games has, without doubt, been looking at some of the future stars of Wicklow hurling. As these players head back to their clubs, many for the final time at Juvenile level, they are now looking forward to facing each other in the Minor club championships over the coming months. Wicklow Gold: Cian Redmond, Tom Meyler, Matthew Jackson, Oisin O Neill, Ciaran Traynor, Thomas O’Connell, Daniel Byrne, Oscar Lane, Felim Lynch Ward, Jack Gregan (0-4 1f), Max Keogh (0-3), Daniel Burns (0-1), Matthew Doyle, Johnno Moorehouse (1-2), Joshua Barry. Subs Josh Mahon for O. O’Neill, Bill Connors for D. Byrne, Thomas Walsh for J. Barry, Senan Gardner for C. Traynor.