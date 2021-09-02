Blues brush Bray aside

The Blessington footballers ahead of their SFC preliminary round clash with Bray Emmets in Aughrim.

Blessington kicked off this year’s Senor football championship on Saturday with a first win, racking up an eight-point victory over Bray Emmets in their preliminary round match at Aughrim on Saturday.

But this is not necessarily curtains for Bray who have one chance remaining to stay in the 2021 championship race when they face a sudden death play-off against Éire Óg Greystones, losers of the second preliminary skirmish with St Patrick’s.

Blessington went into Saturday’s game as the perceived favourites but still the outcome was not a foregone conclusion. Much depended on who brought their ‘A’ game to the table.

Over the years both teams have been frequent top four contenders, frustratingly failing to clear the vital final hurdles. Blessington reached the final in 2017 only to be beaten by Rathnew 3-8 to 0-12. Bray reached the final of 2003 and also went down to the Village in a replay, 0-11 to 0-6.

Both clubs lifted the Miley Cup twice in their history. Blessington have to look back almost four decades to find their last success. Bray have to go back much further still.

So, both teams had much to play for. Blessington jumped into an early lead, midfielder Eoin Keogh the provider, but within four minutes they were rocked back on their heels as Bray’s Darragh Rochford blasted to the net to finish off a well-worked, exquisitely executed move.

Overall, the exchanges were finely balanced in the first half with the pendulum swinging one way and then the other. Blessington were losing the frees count by a wide margin 4-15.

But Jonathan Daniels’ men, who lined out without the injured U-20 star Kevin Quinn, bounced back from Bray’s goal; taking up the running to reel off four unanswered points on the trot, three of them coming from the boot of Anto McLoughlin, and other from Patrick 0’Connor. Blessington ahead 0-5 to 1-1.

Bray lined out without county stalwarts Paul Cunningham and Aaron Murphy (injured). Nevertheless, they responded to the gauntlet being thrown down, striking back for four points of their own. Centre-forward Des Kelly displayed his skill and accuracy from frees, with two points in the space of four minutes.

Full-forward Cathal McGee and midfielder Mark Cullen contributed the others, so that after 22 minutes Bray were back in front 1-4 to 0-5.

And the Bray side retained that two-point advantage to half-time after Curtis Geraghty and Des Kelly (another free) swapped points to leave if 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

We were looking forward to a similar tight contest in the second half. Unfortunately, what we got was something very different. Bray collapsed,

Blessington just ran riot, wrapping the game up in the 17 minutes third quarter, scoring 1-6 to lead 1-12 to 1-6 at the second water break.

Mikey O’Connor was on fire, oft times linking up with his brother Patrick to carve open Bray’s bewildered defence. Mikey treated us to some super scores and linked up brilliantly with Patrick to drill home the goal after 40 minutes.

Anto McLoughlin added to his tally with another point from a free and Curtis Geraghty chalked up his second point. In their forlorn response Bray fetched their solitary point just before the water break via wingback Conor Dowling.

Closing down their opponents at every twist and turn, Blessington executed a whopping 14 turnovers successfully, compared to just one by Bray, who were mostly a squad of young players as they seek to build a new team.

Surprisingly Bray left it until the final quarter to make changes, introduce fresh legs, but by then the game was done and dusted. Mikey O’Connor and Anthony McLoughlin continued to pile on the agony.

Bray scored a meagre two points in the last quarter, the first a fine effort by Des Kelly from a free, the second by midfielder Mark Cullen just before the final whistle.

Blessington’s next game will be against Dunlavin. Bray face a sudden death play-off against Éire Óg Greystones.

Blessington: Jack Sargent, Steven Bohan, Jack Gilligan, Conaill 0 Gallchobhair, Kevin Hanlon, Paul McLoughlin, Brian Bohan, Craig Maguire, Eoin Keogh (0-3), Dan Cooney, Anto McLoughlin (0-5, incl 3 frees), Dan Silke Featherstone, Curtis Geraghty (0-2), Patrick Connor (1-1), Mikey O’Connor (0-5). Subs: Conor Kenny for Gilligan, Martin Shannon for Featherstone, David Boothman for E Keogh, Jordan McGarr for Cooney, Kevin John Rogers for Geraghty.

Bray Emmets: Tadgh Dornan, Adam Benson, Sam Kearney, Cathal O Dualachain, Ben Kearney, Dara Ó Hannaidh, Conor Dowling (0-1) Rory Breslin, Mark Cullen (0-2), Darragh Rochford (1-0), Des Kelly (0-4 frees), Ben McCormack, Brian Nesbitt, Cathal McGee (0-1), Andrew Conway. Subs: Cian Lohan for Dowling, Paul Cunningham for A Conway, David Martin for Ó Hannaidh.

Referee: Garrett Whelan (Kiltegan)