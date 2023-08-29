Blessington topple battling Bray Emmets in opening round of the Wicklow LGFA SFC

Winning start for the Blues

Are Blessington the only serious challengers to the mighty Tinahely.

Bray Emmets 1-5

Blessington took the spoils in this opening game of the Beacon Care Fertility Senior Ladies Football Championship against Bray at home on Saturday evening last after a very entertaining game in good conditions for football.

Alanna Conroy opened the scoring for the visitors with a well-executed finish inside the opening minute after great play by Shauna Douglas.

The hosts responded in fine style as they moved the ball up the field before Aibhe King dispatched the levelling point.

April Harty hit a lovely score off her right boot to edge Bray ahead before the hosts upped the tempo and settled into the game.

A number of bad wides were recorded by the Blues before Jess Brennan leveled the game once again after a dashing run by Molly Cullen, who put the hosts in front with a long-range point moments later.

Again, Bray hit back. Emma Doyle worked the ball into Orla O’Keeffe who laid a slick pass into corner-forward Alice Fitzgerald who steered an audacious effort over the crossbar via the upright to restore parity, to close out the opening quarter all square at 0-3 apiece.

Inside the next two minutes the game took a significant turn as Bray imploded and conceded 2-1 without reply.

Meabh Carr worked the ball up the wing to Aibhe King who drew two defenders before sweeping the ball out to Roisin Ellis who made no mistake from six yards as she rifled the ball to the back of the net.

It was to get worse for Bray. Goalkeeper Catherine Corbett rushed the resultant kick-out and Niamh Cullen intercepted, and she finished with aplomb, rifling home from close range.

Blessington almost grabbed a third major in the next attack as Aibhe King crashed a goal bound shot off the crossbar before Roisin Ellis dispatched the ball over the bar, a huge blow for the visitors inside a two-minute blitz by the Blessington ladies.

Bray were playing well, matching their opponents in possession just about, but could not convert a number of good chances onto the scoreboard.

Molly Cullen and Kate Nolan were having a huge battle marking one another throughout the contest.

Blessington persisted in bringing the ball into the tackle and were guilty of turning over or overplaying the ball on numerous occasions.

Mikaela Shelley played a powerful pass into Alice Fitzgerald, who with great composure laid off to Alanna Conroy who nestled the ball to the roof of Kim Connors’ goal to cut into the deficit somewhat.

Blessington responded with Aisling Brennan making a dashing run and putting Aibhe King in to harvest the hosts’ fifth point of an absorbing contest.

Molly Cullen and Shauna Douglas traded points before the half-time whistle sounded with the scoreboard reading 2-6 to 1-4 at the interval.

Great work between Shauna Douglas and Alanna Conroy yielded the opening point for Bray on the restart to keep them in touch as they found some momentum; Elaine O’Dwyer and Orlaith Ni Ghallchobair broke down a lot of good work by Bray.

Both sides introduced fresh legs to the proceedings before Roisin Ellis fisted the ball over the bar in the 40th minute.

Bray looked to be in for another goal, but goalie Kim Connors redeemed herself at the second time of asking to clear the ball from going over the line.

Again, it was the hosts who took their chances. Niamh Cullen put Molly Cullen through on goal and Molly raised her effort clear of the crossbar for the point.

Bray battled on with some super play as they worked the ball up the field in style as Alice Fitzgerald was showing in style, time after time, but they were rushing the shots for scores, tallying a number of needless wides.

Things got a little heated moments later, with a player from each side lucky not to go for an early shower, a stern warning from the match official sufficing.

Deep into added time the hosts rounded off a good display with points from Aibhe King and Robyn Brennan.

Blessington: Kim Connors; Sarah Peppard, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobair, Elaine O’Dwyer; Aoife Cullen, Erin McMahon, Meabh Corr; Emily-Rose O’Toole, Niamh Cullen (1-0); Jessica Brennan (0-1), Molly Cullen (0-3) Aisling Brennan; Roisin Ellis (1-2), Aibhe King (0-3), Robyn Brennan (0-1). Subs: Alana Carroll for E. O’Dwyer (37), Anna Vas for A. Brennan (37), Aoibheann Bailey for R. Ellis (42).

Bray Emmets: Catherine Corbett; Laura Doyle, Jane Butler, Emily Deveney; Emma Doyle, Kate Nolan, Molly Fitzpatrick; Shauna Douglas (0-1), Una O’Grady; Mikaela Shelley, Orla O’Keefe, April Harty (0-1); Alanna Conroy (1-2), Olivia Toister, Alice Fitzgerald (0-1). Subs: Laura Butler for O. Toister (37), Juliette Fortune for S. Douglas (42), Emma Nesbitt for O. O’Keeffe (49), Erica Brierton for E. Deveney (52), Clodagh O’Keefe (52).

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)