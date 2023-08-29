Blessington roar to win over Enniskerry in Junior ‘C’ football championship

Blues in complete control

Enniskerry 0-2

Blessington dominated this Arklow Bay Hotel Junior ‘C’ Football Championship clash from start to finish in this game played on Thursday evening last in good conditions for football and they remain unbeaten to top Group 1 on score difference over Carnew, going into round four.

The Blues won the toss and got onto the scoreboard inside the opening minute from with Conor Dolan splitting the uprights after good work by Thomas Fisher.

The opening major followed moments later when Enniskerry turned over possession under no pressure and the hosts swept up the field with Dean McGarr offloading to Stephen Flanagan who rounded two defenders before laying off to Thomas Fisher who rifled the ball home.

The hosts found some more impetus and controlled matters around the midfield sector, supplying plenty of good ball into their forwards.

Bryan Carroll opened his account with a well-executed point from an acute angle before Stephen Flanagan sailed over another from range. Another brace of white flags were harvested by the hosts who now led 1-5 to nil, to close out the opening quarter.

Enniskerry full-back James Cahill made a penetrating run up the field, shirking three defenders and was bearing down on goal before been pulled back and fouled. Alan Acres calmly steered the placed ball over the crossbar to open the visitor’s account.

However, there was no reprieve from the hosts, who upped the ante another few notches. Bryan Carroll, who was having a telling game in the forwards, registered his second of the evening along with Conor Dolan, who was pulling balls out of the sky at ease, who also fired over his second point.

From the resultant kick-out, an unusual goal chance followed, centre-back Barry O’Donovan swung a boot at the dropping ball with an audacious volley that sailed back in from 45m out over the goalkeeper’s head but slightly to the right and wide of the upright, in what would have been a contender for goal of the season had it found the target.

Midfielder Dean McGarr was next on the scoresheet with a well-taken point. James Cahill made another driving run up the field and played off a sweet pass to Luke Dillon who put Graham Mooney through to slot over Enniskerry’s second point of the game in what would turn out to be their final score of the evening.

Blessington led by 1-11 to 0-2 at the interval and they had the luxury of emptying the bench and bringing on fresh legs whereas Enniskerry had the option of just two subs for the game.

Bryan Carroll and Michael Nugent both raised white flags before substitute Cian Long put the game to bed with a brace of goals inside a minute to close out the third quarter with the scoreboard now reading 2-13 to 0-2.

To their credit Enniskerry battled on but could not buy a score of any nature.

Blessington: Adam Murphy; Peter O’Connell, Glen Farrell, Damien Breen; Kevin Cooney, Barry Donovan (0-1), David Williamson; Thomas Fisher (1-00), Dean McGarr; Stephen Flanagan (0-1), Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson (0-1); Bryan Carroll (0-5), Conor Dolan (0-5, 2f), Michael Nugent (0-4). Subs: Dan Sarkauskas for T. Fisher (H/T), Cian Long (2-0) for A Ellis (H/T), Daniel Halpin for K. Cooney (35), Gavin Murray for B. Carroll (48), Matty King for D. Breen (49).

Enniskerry: Craig Williamson; Stuart Meaney, James Cahill, James Moloney; Dan Delaney, Seamus Gorman, Stefan De Baireid; Graham Mooney (0-1), Cuan Riordan; Alan Acres (0-1), Stephen Kirwan, Luke Dillon; Chase Scully, Brendan Barton, Peter Vaughan. Subs: Dave O’Toole for L. Dillon (38), Gary Kavanagh for J. Moloney (51).

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)