Blessington boosted by Thomas Fisher goal in Finan Cup semi-final win over Knockananna

Blues will face Dunlavin in decider

Blessington’s third team went into this SFL Division 4 semi-final as underdogs against their Junior A opponents Knockannana on Thursday night last in Hollywood.

The Blues needed a complete performance on the night and apart from a first-half black card all went to plan, whereas Knockannana did not have the gods on their side.

Knockannana kicked 12 wides over the hour, several of which were in the scoring zone. Neither was the Knockannana performance helped by two scorable frees missed in the first half and a third just after half-time and then there was the loss through injury after 20 minutes of their influential centre-back Jonathan Wybrant.

As a consequence the game was tight all through with the margin of the Blues lead fluctuating over the hour from one to three points.

It was 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time in favour of Blessington. The highlights of the first half being three excellent points from Knockannana corner-forward Stephen Hinchy and one for Blessington from Sean Mescal from out on the sideline.

Blessington survived a sin bin on forward Finn Behan in that first half, a half in which Knockannana conceded four scorable frees to their opponents.

The second half was nip and tuck right up to the last 10 minutes with the margin between the sides down to one point. The crucial score of the second half came in the final quarter when a fine passing movement ended with Thomas Fisher goaling for Blessington.

Knockannana had plenty of time to recover and although adding two points, kicked three late wides .

Blessington: Robert Walsh; Peter O’Connell, Glen Farrell, Sean Ellis; Jordan Lynch, Barry O’Donovan, Daniel Halpin; Thomas Fisher (1-1), Sean Mescal (0-1); Finn Behan (0-2), Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson (0-1); Michael Nugent (0-3, 3f), Warren McDonagh, Conor Dolan (0-1, f). Subs: Damien Breen, Matthew King, Fionn O’Donovan, Stephen Flanagan, Cian Long, Adam Murphy.

Knockannana: Thomas Whelan; Aaron Neill, Garry Bradley, Griffin Ivors; Alan Byrne, Jonathan Wybrant, Brandon Buggy; Cathal Sheehan (0-1), Padraig Lancaster; Adam Kinsella (0-2, 1f), Alan Doyle (0-3, 2f), Ciaran Mooney; Joseph Kelly, Tristan Maher, Stephen Hinchy (0-4, 1f). Subs: Sean Mooney, Joe Byrne, Ricardo De Castro, Luke Doyle.

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)