Billy Molloy’s penalty save a big moment for Carnew Emmets in their victory over Aughrim

Late stop keeps Granite City men at bay

Aughrim 1-10

Carnew Emmets registered their second win on the trot in this year’s Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship with a three-point win over an Aughrim side who will certainly feel like they left this one behind them on a lovely evening in Pearse’s Park in Arklow.

Billy Molloy’s penalty save from the hurl of Ian Clancy with 55 gone in this heated but enjoyable battle was crucial to John Joe Myers’ side maintaining their fragile lead at 1-13 to 1-10 while the Granite City men would have two further chances to make inroads in that Carnew advantage but both opportunities would be spurned.

Carnew’s electric start was a huge factor in helping them back up their impressive win over Western Gaels last time out as they surged into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes with Aughrim not able to live with the hunger of the likes of John Walshe, John Doyle, Willie Collins and Martin Molloy around the middle third of the field.

Aughrim's John Toomey outjumps the Carnew midfield.

Drew Brennan, the man who helped Carnew power to victory over Western Gaels, would bag eight points in this game (five frees) including two incredibly important efforts from play in the second half when Aughrim were hunting hard to gain parity.

Brennan got the scoring underway three minutes in from a free won by Zach Jordan. Aughrim had two wides on the board at this stage, the first from full-forward Robert Lambert, the second from the lively Alex Kavanagh who played a roaming role and grew into this game as the minutes ticked by.

Carnew had a green flag waving after four thanks to the efforts of Richard Greene who benefited from tidy work by John Walshe and Zach Jordan before finishing past David Whitty in the Aughrim goal, and further points from Greene, Brennan (free) and Jordan made it 1-4 to 0-0 with Aughrim looking completely shellshocked.

Conor Byrne was tasked with handling the attacking threat of Robert Lambert in the opening half, but he was punished for holding the Aughrim man’s hurl after 10 and Ian Clancy rifled over the free.

John Toomey drove over a monster score from midfield after 12 to lift the reasonable Aughrim support in the stand, but two fine efforts from Drew Brennan (one free) pushed Carnew 1-6 to 0-2 ahead.

Aughrim’s main intention seemed to be to seek out Robert Lambert with long ball but at times it looked as if that came about due to poor striking from out the field, while Conor Byrne, Ruairi O’Brien and Cormac Redmond were doing a decent job of handling the threat.

Two more Brennan frees left Carnew sitting pretty at 1-8 to 0-2 with 16 on the clock but that would all change in the second quarter when Aughrim came roaring back into this contest, helped in a significant way by a wicked goal from the very impressive Ian Clancy.

The revival began when Tom Hayden won a free from Larry Kinsella which Clancy directed between the sticks at the dressing room end via a wonderful strike from distance.

Aughrim centre-back Dylan Byrne cut out several Carnew attacks in the next few minutes before the long ball to Lambert eventually paid dividends when the full-forward gathered a missile from Tom Hayden, turned neatly and pointed.

A fine save by Billy Molloy from an Adam Keegan effort was followed by an Ian Clancy point while at the other end David Whitty saved smartly from a John Gregan effort with 22 on the clock.

Aughrim gave themselves every chance when a long ball from John Toomey was gathered by Ian Clancy and the quality hurler fired home low and hard past Billy Molloy to make it 1-8 to 1-5.

Carnew's Zach Jordan forces his way through the Aughrim midfield.

Both Aughrim midfielders, John Toomey and Cillian McDonald, picked up yellow cards from different incidents while Willie Collins would go into the book after he and Toomey tested the durability of each other’s shoulder blades. This would return to haunt the hard-working Toomey late on when he collected a second yellow and was sent to the line by Ciaran Goff.

A superb score from John Doyle Snr was followed by two fine catches by Billy Molloy under long Aughrim balls and the sides headed for the break with Carnew up by 1-9 to 1-5.

A Martin Molloy point was sandwiched between two Aughrim wides in the opening minutes of the second half, but Ian Clancy would hit back with a sweetly struck 65.

Two wides in quick succession for Carnew did little to help their cause and when Alex Kavanagh, who was playing a roaming role, split the sticks with eight gone the Carnew lead was back to three.

John Walshe was now picking up Robert Lambert and the full-forward would have little joy on the edge of the square, but Carnew found themselves under fairly constant attack over the course of the second half.

With 12 gone, Ian Clancy made it a two-point game, but when Carnew needed big scores to lift the siege they got them through Drew Brennan and Richard Greene.

But Aughrim rallied again. Ian Clancy (free) and Conor Lambert firing over twice in as many minutes, and then came one of the key moments in the game.

Dylan Byrne fed Conor Lambert and he fired long into the Carnew square. Out came Billy Molloy but in the battle for possession Peter Quigley was adjudged to have been fouled and Ciaran Goff awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Ian Clancy but his effort wasn’t good enough to beat Billy Molloy, with the Carnew goalkeeper saving superbly and then punching the air with delight as the ball ended up going wide.

Drew Brennan fired over a monstrous score in the context of the game immediately after the penalty to make it 1-13 to 1-10, and although Aughrim would have plenty of possession and two chances of scores, both were missed, and Carnew hung on to claim the spoils and leave themselves in a very healthy place with the break for football right on top of us.

Carnew Emmets: Billy Molloy; Conor Byrne, Ruairi O’Brien, Cormac Redmond; Adam Jordan, John Walshe, Jake O’Dwyer; Willie Collins, John Doyle Snr; Martin Molloy, Drew Brennan (0-8, 5f), Richard Greene (1-1); Larry Kinsella, John Gregan, Zach Jordan (0-1). Subs: Michael Collins for Z Jordan (37), Paul Murphy for A Jordan (40).

Aughrim: David Whitty; Shane Arthur, Mark Clancy, Jack Murphy; Tom Hayden, Dylan Byrne, Sean Campbell; Cillian McDonald, John Toomey (0-1); Brian Hanlon, Jamie Buckley, Ian Clancy (1-6, f, 1 65); Dara O’Shea, Robert Lambert (0-1), Alex Kavanagh (0-1). Subs: Conor Lambert (0-1) for S Arthur.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)