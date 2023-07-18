Bill Moorehouse drives Rathnew to victory over St. Patrick’s

Top Minor ‘A’ game between two useful sides

St. Patrick's 1-7

Parish neighbours and intense rivals St Patrick’s and Rathnew fought out a combative contest in Round 3 of the Pettitts Minor A football championship Group 1 in Dunbur Park on Monday night.

Both had suffered sizeable defeats to fancied AGB and were looking for their first win in the competition.

Rathnew secured the bragging rights at the final whistle but only just as the Saints piled on the pressure right to the end as they went in search of a leveller at least if not more.

But it was not to be with Rathnew standing firm in such situations, as their teams always do when the chips are down. They came away with a 0-11 to 1-7 victory and first points on the table.

St Patrick’s can still be proud and pleased with their performance. The teams gave us a football contest all the way with excellent displays from players on both sides.

Conor Coffey and Jamie Hayden anchored the Rathnew defence, Brian McCall was to the forefront at midfield, and full-forward Bill Moorehouse a shining star in attack and their chief marksman.

Centre-forward Lorcan Sinnott, even though off target with some shots, was still the forward hitting the bullseye most for Pat’s.

In the corner Conor Kelly caught the eye and at midfield hurler Lorcan Byrne proved he also has the skills with the big ball.

Alfie Doyle was a real flier at wing back and had excellent support from James Curry and Joe Culleton. From a cross from Alfie Doyle, Lorcan Sinnott gave St Patrick’s an early lead with the opening point in the first minute.

But the first quarter belonged to Rathnew as they opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 gap, with singles from centre-forward Charlie Mernagh, corner-forward Daire Leacy, and a converted free by Bill Moorehouse.

And the damage would have been a whole lot worse but for the sheer brilliance of St Patrick’s goalie Jack Neville who brought off at least three vital saves.

And while Neville was keeping the Wicklow men in the hunt at one end, Lorcan Sinnott was doing likewise at the other end with conversions from frees.

Rathnew led by double scores at the break, 0-6 to 0-3. Almost immediately from the restart Pat’s full-back Ciarán Matthews picked up a yellow card, Rathnew’s sharp-shooter Moorehouse nailing it from the free.

However, it was a rampant Wicklow town side who were in command in the third quarter. Johnno Moorehouse had replaced injured midfielder Luca Coppola in the first and became an important part of their tapestry.

From a free on the right Lorcan Sinnott raised yet another white flag with his trusty left boot. And midfielder Lorcan Byrne mowed the grass as he fired at sizzling ground shot to Rathnew’s net, past the grasping hands of keeper Scott Doyle.

Sides level 1-4 to 0-7. Just seven second-half minutes on the clock. Game re-ignited. Moments later Lorcan Sinnott gave the Saints the lead for the first time since his opening point.

Coming up to the three-quarter stage, flying wing back Alfie Doyle put St Patrick’s two up 1-6 to 0-7. Rathnew’s had only added one point to their total, compared with 1-3 by their opponents. A massive turnaround.

Once again in those situations - when the going gets tough, Rathnew get going. Full-forward Bill Moorehouse got them back on track, nailing a conversion from a free. He levelled before the 20th minute and had his team leading once more with a third rapid fire point.

Now Rathew’s turn to lead by two at 0- 11 to 1-6 as Moorehouse did the business from a free.

Both teams finished the game with 14 men. With eighth minutes left St Pat’s full-forward Will Farrell given a black card and he was joined minutes later by Rathnew’s sub Evan O’Connor.

St Patrick’s took the battle to their foes to the end.

They pressed hard for a draw or a winner.

Their reward was just an injury-time point by Sinnott from a free. Just short at the final whistle, 0-11 to 1-7.

Rathnew: Scott Doyle; Jai Malone, Conor Coffey, Luke O’Meara; Callum Douglas, Jamie Hayden, Harry Battams; Emmett Ronan, Brian McCall (0-1); Finn Richardson, Charlie Mernagh (0-1), Brandon Battams; Daire Leacy (0-1), Bill Moorehouse (0-8, 7f), Ross Devlin. Sub: Evan O’Connor for J Malone.

St Patrick’s: Jack Neville; Cillian Rice, Ciarán Matthews, Joe Culleton; Alfie Doyle (0-1), Hames Curry, Senan O’Donovan: Luca Coppola, Lorcan Byrne (1-0); Alex Byrne, Lorcan Sinnott (0-6, 5f), Finn Dunne; Conor Kelly, Will Farrell, Joshua Butler. Subs: Johnno Moorehouse for L Coppola (injured), Charlie Cwzalina for C Rice.

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)