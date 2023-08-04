Bernard Jackman delivers stirring motivational talk to Wicklow LGFA players and mentors

Hopes high that more positive evenings like this can be held in the future

Paul Ryan, Tom Fleming, Stephen Donoghue and Willie Carey with Bernard Jackman at the Bernard Jackman Motivational Evening at Echelon Park Aughrim.

William Carey with Ann and Peter O'Keane at the Bernard Jackman Motivational Evening at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Bernard Jackman with some of the attendees at the Bernard Jackman Motivational Evening at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby player Bernard Jackman delivered a stirring motivational talk to players, mentors and supporters of Wicklow LGFA at Echelon Park Aughrim last Wednesday evening.

Bernard Jackman speaking in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Organised by Wicklow LGFA coach Stephen Donoghue, the two-hour event was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, with many expressing plenty of interest and enthusiasm for more evenings such as this in the future.

“We organised the evening as part of our Under-17 programme and invited all other county underage squads to attend,” said Stephen Donoghue.

“The ethos of the player development squads is to provide our footballers and our coaches with as many tools in their toolboxes to meet all challenges on and off the pitch and this will be a major tool to have, especially coming up to the club championships,” he added.

Lena and Alex Gleeson at the Bernard Jackman Motivational Evening at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Bernard Jackman is currently working with a number of high-profile corporations in Ireland including AIB, Airbnb, Circle K and Aviva as well as Burnley Football Club and Wigan in the rugby league and both Down and Cork LGFA teams among others.

He specialises in teamwork, resilience, motivation and how to handle performance anxiety and be able to deliver under pressure.