Battling Avoca hold off strong St. Patrick’s outfit in U16 Division 3 final

A fine battle in Ballinakill

The Avoca Under-16 camogie team who defeated St. Pat's in the Division 3 league final in Ballinakill.

St. Patrick’s 1-1

A battling Avoca side overcame St. Patrick’s in the Under-16 Division 3 camogie league final played on Wednesday night last, May 24, at Ballinakill. Conditions were ideal for the game as both sides lined up bang on the starting time of 7.30pm.

The Wicklow town ladies dominated the opening 10 minutes and Avoca found it very difficult to get forward into attack.

Twin sisters Freya and Kayla Renwick in midfield for Pats were extremely pacy and were very adept at carrying the ball forward into attack on the boss of the hurley.

However, the Avoca defence, well marshalled by the solid and reliable Carrie Short at full-back, gave little away and St Pats had only one score to show for their early period of dominance.

Centre-back Aoife Hunter put St. Pats ahead with a point from a free in the third minute.

Gradually Avoca began to gain more parity in the middle third of the field as Mia Wolohan, Rebecca Cleary, Aimee Fox, Rebecca Nolan and Leah Fox took the lead from Carrie Short and began to get forward more into attack.

Con O Ceadaign presents the Under-16 Division 3 trophy after her side defeated St. Pat's in Ballinakill

Centre-forward Rebecca Nolan brought the sides level with a point from a free after 11 minutes. From here to half-time it was now St. Pats turn to defend.

In fairness to them they did it well with goalie Edie Renwick, Roisin Leonard, centre-back Aoife Hunter and the entire defence as a unit holding Avoca to just one more point, scored by corner-forward Kate Doyle. Avoca led at the half-time break by 0-2 to 0-1,

The girls from the mining village began the second half as they had finished the first by immediately taking the game to St. Pats again.

Rebecca Nolan was penalised by the referee for what he deemed an illegal lift when taking a free. However, she atoned almost immediately with a good point from play.

When Aimee Fox got through for a goal it left Avoca ahead by 1-3 to 0-1 ten minutes into the second half.

At this stage St. Pats goalkeeper Edie Renwick came very much to her sides rescue when she denied Fox a second goal with a brilliant save. She followed this up with another point-blank save from Amy Wolohan, deflecting the ball over the bar.

Another point from Aimee Fox brought the black and amber to 1-5 and it looked likely they would pull away. They were now playing and supporting each other with the confidence that a good lead can bring.

St. Pats to their credit, defended very strongly and Avoca were not to score again. The problem for St. Pats was that the players, who were so prominent in attack in the early stages of the game, were now pinned back in defence.

On the three-quarter hour mark, Aoife Hunter got through for a St. Pats goal to lift the Wicklow town side. However, it was to prove to be the final score of the game as Avoca continued to hold away in the final quarter.

They almost got a second goal when substitute Katie Tuke’s first-time pull went across goal and shaved the outside of the upright.

Avoca won comfortably in the end on a final scoreline of 1-5 to 1-1. Referee Con O Ceadaigh presented the league trophy at the end of the match to a very worthy Avoca captain Carrie Short.

Avoca: Claire Fleming; Moya Dowling, Carrie Short, Casey Christian; Meabh Moore, Mia Wolohan, Olivia Connell; Rebecca Cleary, Aimee Fox (1-1); Amy Wolohan (0-1), Rebecca Nolan (0-2), Leah Fox; Kate Doyle (0-1), Leah O’Reilly, Holly Healy. Subs: Katie Tuke, Naoise Dunne, Nicole Murray.

St. Patricks: Edie Renwick; Grace Kelly, Roisin Leonard, Caoimhe Lawlor; Katie Lawlor, Aoife Hunter (1-1), Grace Ryan; Freya Renwick, Kayla Renwick; Caoimhe Kavanagh, Emily Carey, Lilly Neville; Millie Jameson, Caoimhe Doherty, Emily Cowan.

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh (Kilcoole)