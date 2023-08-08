Baltinglass prowling with serious intent after strong showing against depleted Dunlavin

League? What league?

Sean Doody of Baltinglass looks to get this ball under control as Dunlavin's Stephen O'Brien puts the pressure on.

Baltinglass grab their second goal of the day against Dunlavin, this one from John McGrath.

Dunlavin 0-7

The almost complete irrelevance of league form compared to championship was brought home to all who witnessed the Baltinglass performance against Dunlavin in the Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship clash in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday evening.

The fact that Mick Murtagh’s side were held to two points from frees in the second half while playing with the breeze will tell you all you need to know about the ruthlessness of Kevin O’Brien’s defence, led manfully and capably by Billy Cullen who thwarted numerous hopeful Dunlavin forays forward throughout this game.

Jack Kirwan of Baltinglass gallops away from Dunlavin's Stephen O'Brien.

The difference between the two approaches during this encounter was marked. Where Dunlavin were being patient and working the ball to the Baltinglass 45 where they met a wall of opponents, Baltinglass were overflowing with ambition once they had ball in hand, rampaging up the field in threes and fours and seeking John McGrath and Tommy and Johnny Keogh while the burly Jack Kirwan, lively Pat Burke and classy Dan Kelly were providing overlaps and runners off shoulders like there was no tomorrow.

Dunlavin’s cause wasn’t helped by the fact that Eoin Murtagh, Shane O’Rourke and Adam Byrne didn’t start from their listed 15, and they were also robbed of the creative and dynamic force that is Tom Moran who was sacrificed to mark John McGrath and who emptied the tank in doing so, the lethal attacker bagging a goal in this game but having a hand in the vast majority of positive things created at the same time.

In saying all that, for all their attacking prowess, Baltinglass only led by 2-4 to 0-5 at the break having played with the wind, the goals from Tommy Keogh with a rasper after six minutes to the bottom corner of Brendan O’Rourke’s goal and the second from John McGrath who palmed home after great work from Jack Kirwan and Tommy Keogh with 24 gone in the first half.

Dunlavin, albeit far more measured in their approach given that they were keen to protect their goals from the potentially devastating Baltinglass forwards, were still asking plenty of questions of Kevin O’Brien’s side but in players like Arun Daly Danne, Billy Cullen, Chris Grimes, James Fleming, Paddy Kirwan and Pat Burke, they were provided with plenty of answers.

Dunlavin opened the scoring through Cian O’Sullivan with a stunning free off the outside of his left boot while Seanie Phelan had dealt with the first Baltinglass bomb impressively and the eye-catching Jack Kirwan had chalked up the first of four first-half wides for Baltinglass.

Between O’Sullivan’s first and second points Baltinglass harvested 1-4, the goal from Tommy Keogh after six following good work by Johnny Keogh and Jack Kirwan and points from Tommy Keogh (two, one free), Dan Kelly and James Fleming while also registering a missed goal chance when Tadhg O’Toole blazed across the face of Brandon O’Rourke’s goal after 12 minutes.

Baltinglass’ second goal, arriving after 24 when John McGrath got on the end of a sweeping move, pretty much told the story of the game.

Dunlavin worked hard to get themselves into a good position, with patience being key, the calls from the sideline instructing them to not give quick passes, to be patient and hold possession. Eventually they would have to go for it. On this occasion Dylan Prendergast fed Seán Doyle who dropped short to Mark Jackson and then it was as if a turbo button had been pressed.

Baltinglass became predators with the smell of blood thick in their nostrils. The ball was worked through Tommy Keogh who went long to Chris Grimes, to Kirwan, back to Tommy Keogh, back to Kirwan, on to McGrath. Goal. Ruthless.

Mikey O’Rourke struck over a stunner off the outside of his right following another patient build up that involved 12 passes after Dylan Prendergast had taken a mark from Brandon O’Rourke’s restart. 2-4 to 0-4. A serious job of work on Dunlavin’s hands here.

O’Rourke would grab the last score of the half as well, forcing Mark Jackson to push over a shot that was dropping dangerously towards his crossbar.

With 15 gone in the second half the scoreboard read 2-7 to 0-6 with both sides having left a number of chances behind them in the third quarter, Dunlavin dropping short to Jackson three times and Baltinglass dropping short once, hitting a wide and missing a goal chance, but Mick Murtagh knew he needed to take action.

Eoin Murtagh, with a heavily strapped leg, and Matt Miley were introduced, but realistically it was all just firefighting. Baltinglass were far too strong, and had opened up a 2-10 to 0-6 gap by the time Dunlavin scored their final point, that from Cian O’Sullivan after 58, the white flags from Kevin O’Brien’s side coming from Tommy Keogh (three, two frees), and they would finish with another Keogh score late on while emptying their bench of a host of young, capable footballers.

Dunlavin's Paul Murtagh breaks this ball away from Stephen Heaslip of Baltinglass.

The bookmakers had Baltinglass as favourites to lift the MIley, and the people in that profession are rarely wrong.

If they don’t do the business, it’s going to take a fair team with an excellent plan to get past a unit with a superb structure and the ability to break at speed and inflict terrible harm at the other end.

A fit and healthy Éire Óg side will ask them a few more questions this weekend while Mick Murtagh will have to recharge his troops before sending them out to do battle with a Rathnew side who will be hungry for a win.

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson; Arun Daly Danne, Billy Cullen, Chris Grimes; James Fleming (0-1), Paddy Kirwan, Pat Burke; Sean Doody, Jack Kirwan; Tadhg O’Toole, Stephen Heaslip, Dan Kelly (0-1); Tommy Keogh (1-9, 5f, 1m), John McGrath (1-0), Johnny Keogh (0-1). Subs: Karl Furlong for P Kirwan (37), Patrick Whelan for T O’Toole (52), Lee Furlong for J McGrath (50), Jack Fleming for D Kelly (54)

Dunlavin: Brandon O’Rourke; Padraig Carmody, Sean Phelan, MJ Moran; Paul Murtagh, Mikey O’Rourke (0-3), Darragh Dillon; Stephen O’Brien, Mark Murtagh; Mark Reid, Dillon Prendergast, Tom Moran; Cian O’Sullivan (0-4, 4f), Sean Doyle, Cian Deering. Subs: Shane O’Rourke for S Doyle (H/T), Eoin Murtagh for D Dillon (46), Matt Miley for P Carmody (46)

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)