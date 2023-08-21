Baltinglass off the mark in Junior ‘A’ football championship with victory over AGB

Baltinglass picked up two very important match points when they had eight points to spare over AGB in their Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship contest played at Laragh on Saturday.

One of the more fancied teams in this competition, the Slaneysiders had gone under by a point to Ashford, another of the favourites, first day out and could ill afford another slip up.

For their part AGB were dealt a blow when they were forced to start without Mark Hurley at midfield.

Hurley had been the main architect of their victory over Stratford/Grangecon last day out.

Baltinglass played with a slight wind advantage into the road end goal.

Play was evenly distributed in the early stages with both sides taking their time settling down.

It took six minutes for the opening score to arrive. Full-forward Peter Burke showed in front of his marker, turned and placed a neat foot pass in front of the in running Jack Hanlon, who shot the opening goal past Seán Murphy in the AGB net.

Hanlon quickly added a point to leave the Slaneysiders ahead by 0-2 to nil after seven minutes.

The game continued as a slow burner, and it took another ten minutes for the next score to come. Play was evenly distributed in the middle third of the field with both sides creating and missing their chances.

AGB’s Conor Gahan, Corey Mills, Kyle Kelly, Daire McBride, Conn Kinsella and Daragh Culleton were all prominent but were unable to gauge the breeze in their scoring attempts.

Eventually Baltinglass hit a purple patch in the second quarter and added three points in a row from frees by Jamie Furlong (2) and Jack Hanlon (1) to lead by 1-4 to nil as half-time approached.

Tommy Cullen from play and Jamie Furlong from another free brought Baltinglass to a half-time lead of 1-6 to no score for AGB.

This scoreline probably was not a true reflection of the distribution of play in that first half but AGB had not scored. The loss of Kyle Kelly to a black card for the final ten minutes of the half was no help to their cause either.

Mark Hurley started the second half at full-forward for the Arklow men. They began in a determined fashion and pinned Baltinglass back in the opening ten minutes.

Darragh Culleton from a free and Hurley from play had two points on the board in as many minutes.

Two further points from centre-forward Daire McBride had AGB at 0-4 by ten minutes and the comeback looked to be on its way.

Then Baltinglass got a goal completely against the run of play and took the wind totally out of the sails of AGB.

Tony Kealy looked to have scored the first point of the second half for the Slaneysiders. However, the shot dropped short and landed on the crossbar.

The ball hung in the air long enough for the in running Jason Kenny to punch home the second goal. 2-6 to 0-4 now and Baltinglass enjoyed an eight-point cushion of a lead as the game entered the final quarter.

That final quarter only produced four points altogether as the AGB fightback faded and the tempo of the game dropped off considerably.

Daire McBride added two more Arklow points from frees while the Baltinglass response came in the form of points from play by Tony Kealy and Tommy Cullen.

Baltinglass closed shop early and, despite the loss of Jamie Furlong to a black card, they played the final ten minutes or so in safe mode, avoiding mistakes and running down the clock. They took home their valuable match points on a final scoreline of 2-8 to 0-6.

Baltinglass: William Rogers: Jason Steed, John Murray, Mick Dowling; David Gethings, Adam Keogh, Hugh O’Toole; Peadar Osborne, Niall O’Connor; Jack Hanlon (1-2, 2f), Tommy Cullen (0-2), Jason Kenny (1-0); Jamie Furlong (0-3,3f), Peadar Burke, Tony Kealy (0-1). Subs: William Brien.

AGB: Seán Murphy; Cian Kilbride, Tadhg O’Callaghan, Seán McCarthy; Corey Mills, Conor Gahan, Pádraic Bermingham; Kyle Kelly, Patrick O’Halloran; Ross McBride, Daire McBride (0-4,3f), Shane McBride; Mark Fitzgerald, Conn Kinsella, Daragh Culleton (0-1f). Subs: Donal O’Keeffe, Dylan Furlong, Ben Armstrong, Oran Kelly, Mark Hurley (0-1).

Referee: Robert Roche (Carnew).