Baltinglass installed as early SFC favourites despite league relegation

An Tóchar deemed top challengers while league champions Rathnew not far behind

The St. Patrick's team who won last year's SFC title. Their opponents that day, Baltinglass, have been installed as the favourites to win the Miley Cup in 2023.

Wicklow’s Senior football championship is just three weeks away, scheduled to commence over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Even before a ball is kicked, Baltinglass have been installed by the bookies as 11/4 favourites to recapture the Miley Cup they last embraced in 2020.

That may come as something of a surprise to some people as St Patrick’s and Balto have both been relegated from the premier league even though they finished first and second respectively in both championship and league in 2022.

I am not that surprised by the rating, having reported on them in a league showdown recently which, if memory serves me, I described as a “cracker” and a match for the ages.

Baltinglass are second in the championship table with 23 Miley Cups including a record eight titles in a row (1987 to 1994) which has never been beaten and equalled only once.

Not at all surprising is the fact that An Tóchar have been installed as top challengers by the bookies at 7/2.

A rising star, a team full of football flair, the Roundwood young guns have been making serious waves this year, winning 1A league and top-four as well as securing promotion to Division 1.

Rathnew are the most successful team in the county with 34 titles, but they have been out of the frame in championship and league for five and three years respectively until now.

They have just won the Division 1 league and top-four competition and they never want to be away from dining at the top table for long.

Now they are being given a 4/1 rating to add another championship title to their achievements.

Defending champions St Patrick’s are also listed with 4/1 chance of retaining their crown.

AGB have a record that no team wants. The Arklow side has never won a Senior football championship since the foundation of the GAA in 1884.

They reached two finals, beaten in 1963 by one point by Baltinglass and beaten in 2019 by two points by St Patrick’s.

The bookies give them a 9/2 chance of breaking their duck. No doubt they will be hoping the arrival of former Wexford star Ciaran Lyng will provide the magic to pull the championship from the hat.

Blessington, who won the title in 2021, are only given a 6/1 chance of success this year.

There are 12 teams battling for Miley and other ratings are: Bray Emmets 8/1; Éire Óg Greystones 10/1; Tinahely 14/1; Avondale 16/1; Kiltegan 20/1; and Dunlavin 25/1.