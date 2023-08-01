Ballymanus dig deep to see off strong Kiltegan in Macra na Feirme Cup semi-final

Billies take on Donard-The Glen in Division 5 decider

Kiltegan 1-8

Ballymanus secured their passage through to the Division 5 Marca na Feirme Cup final when toppling a useful Kiltegan in a thoroughly entertaining semi-final battle in beautiful Knockananna on Thursday evening.

Facing them in that SFL Division 5 decider will be Donard-The Glen who overcame Annacurra in the other last-four fixture, that played in Ballinakill, with the West Wicklow men emerging as 3-10 to 0-11 winners.

Ballymanus were rightfully delighted with this victory, having had to go to the well in terms of football ability and courage in the face of a formidable Kiltegan outfit who had stalwarts such as JP Dalton, Anthony Furlong and John Farrell lining out among their starting 15 and who had opened up a 1-4 to 0-2 lead after 19 minutes.

Like their Senior hurling brethren in their championship joust with Bray Emmets a few weeks back, the Kiltegan team were cursed with a pair of red cards in this game on Thursday, with Darragh Kelly dismissing Mark Piece with 28 gone in the first half and Mark Ryan late in the second half, effectively ending their hopes of progressing in the competition.

The Billies couldn’t live with JP Dalton early in this game and the former Wicklow star had helped his side open up that 1-4 to 0-2 advantage, scoring the opening point and the goal and having a hand in everything positive for his side.

The Ballymanus management and supporters were frustrated at decisions being made by match referee Darragh Kelly, especially in the lead up to Dalton’s goal where they felt their player had been a victim of a push in the back, but the Askinagap men also had five wides to their name in this time which went a long way towards explaining why they were struggling to keep up with their opponents.

As well as Dalton’s 1-1, Kiltegan had points from Oisin Foley Shorthall, Mark Pierce and two tasty frees from the stylish Anthony Furlong. The Billies had Seán Murphy (free) and Paddy Byrne (Moyne) to thank for their pair of points by the 19th minute.

Slowly Ollie Murphy’s men worked their way back into the game through the hard work of Shane Whelan, David Vieira, the two Paddy Byrnes, Brendan and Kieran Whelan, Donal Murphy and the very skillful and positionally aware Will Tyrrell at full-forward.

The Billies settled into the game and deployed Brendan Whelan to mark JP Dalton, and later Seanie O’Neill.

Points from Paddy Byrne (free) and Donal Murphy dragged them to within three of Kiltegan at 1-4 to 0-4 but then Mark Pierce made contact with Donal Murphy, and he was dismissed by Darragh Kelly.

Anthony Furlong would get a second chance at a free having steered the first attempt wide due to Darragh Kelly punishing Ballymanus goalkeeper Melvyn Kinch for clapping and shouting as Furlong took the free, and the Kiltegan man nailed the second effort.

But the Billiers were coming. Former League of Ireland soccer player Will Tyrrell was showing some beautiful touches and excellent showing for long ball and he finished home at the death of the first half having been picked out with a peach of a pass by Paddy Byrne (Moyne) to leave it 1-5 to 1-4 at the break in favour of Kiltegan.

The second half was packed with drama, tension and no shortage of excitement as both these teams, made up of vibrant mix of youth and maturity, went all in for victory in front of a decent and vocal crowd in beautiful sunshine.

Two quick Kiltegan points, the first from Furlong (free) and the second from Mark Ryan after a quality turnover out the field were answered by three on the trot from the Billies, those from Paddy Byrne (two, one free) and one from Will Tyrrell and, all of a sudden, the sides were level at 1-3 apiece.

The Billies looked to be in a healthy spot with the extra man, but that advantage ended when Brendan Whelan picked up a black card with 16 gone in the second half.

Crucially, during Whelan’s 10-minute absence, Kiltegan would fail to score, while the Billies would push 1-9 to 1-7 ahead through two super scores from Brendan Whelan (one free) with Melyvn Kinch comeing to the rescue with a fine save from John Farrell.

Shortly after Brendan Whelan returned to the fray, Kiltegan lost Mark Ryan to a red card following a verbal exchange with referee Darragh Kelly who had penalised the attacker for steps.

Kieran Whelan made it 1-10 to 1-7 with normal time remaining and although almost five more minutes would be played and Anthony Furlong would leave just two between the sides, Kiltegan couldn’t grab that vital match-winning goal and it was the Billies who marched on to meet Donard-The Glen on a 1-10 to 1-8 scoreline.

Ballymanus: Melvyn Kinch; David Vieira, Shane Whelan, Stephen Hunt; Fionn Morrissey, Paddy Byrne, Oisin Morrissey; Paddy Byrne (0-4, 3f), Brendan Whelan; Paul Murray, Donal Murphy (0-1), Kieran Whelan (0-3, 1f); Seán O’Neill, Will Tyrrell (1-1), Seán Murphy (0-1, f). Subs: Jim Byrne for S Murphy (H/T), Kevin Byrne for P Murray (46), Paul Murray for O Morrissey (52).

Kiltegan: Fergal Harmon; Niall Foley, Gavin Keogh, Jamie Daly; Paul Boland, John Farrell, Brian Carroll; Anthony Furlong (0-5, 4f, Faustas Andrulenis; Michael Foley, JP Dalton (1-1), Ferghal Farrell; Mark Ryan (0-2), Mark Pierce, Oisin Foley Shorthall (0-1). Subs: Ciaran Doyle for P Boland (36, blood), Joey Maher for O Foley Shorthall (42), John Whelan for F Farrell (57).

Referee: Darragh Kelly (Carnew Emmets)