Avoca camogie team are back with a bang after Junior ‘B’ league final victory over Éire Óg Greystones

Title secured in first season back in action since 2015

The Avoca Junior B team who defeated Eire Og in the Junior 'B' league final in Ballinakill

The ladies from the Vale of Avoca, in their first season back since 2015, picked up some silverware at the first attempt in the Junior ‘B’ camogie league, triumphant in the final against Éire Óg on a beautiful summer’s evening in Ballinakill on Friday.

As a result of the massive growth in camogie in their area in the last few years, Greystones have been able to enter two teams in this year’s league. Friday’s 15 was a blend of youth and experience.

Éire Óg had a slow start with Avoca especially dominant in the forwards. Also fielding two league teams, Avoca raced out of the blocks, Stephanie Keogh pointing them ahead within minutes.

Tanya McDonald and Liz Fahy took over the scoring and after 20 minutes Avoca led by 0-5 to 0-0. Éire Óg had their chances but missed a great opportunity in the 22nd minute when they pulled a free wide of the posts.

Anne Healy presents Avoca captain Tanya McDonald with the Junior B League trophy after her side defeated Eire Og in Ballinakill

The only goal of the game came on 27 minutes for the black and amber ladies as some wonderful link-up play between Tanya McDonald and Liz Fahy resulted in Liz firing to the net.

Behind 1-8 to nil at the break, Éire Óg Greystones faced an uphill battle ahead. But they came out stronger for the second half, winning a lot of ball at midfield and Grainne Megannety and Siobhan D’Arcy dominant.

This was a different Éire Óg team and performance and, in addition to forcing Claire Fleming into making an excellent save, they began reeling in the Avoca lead with some smashing points by Angela O’Leary and Ciara Patrick.

The Avoca lead reduced to 1-10 to 0-5. And with a bit of luck Éire Óg just might have sneaked a goal. They put it up to Avoca in the second half with keeper Ellie O’Neill making some excellent saves.

However, Avoca finished with a flourish and the last two points for a 1-12 to 0-5 win, the cup and their return to adult camogie competition after almost eight years.

Mick, hannah, Mary Liz and Willie Fahy celebrate Avoca winning the Junior B camogie final in Ballinkill

Some excellent performances from the team, from both young and more experienced players. In the backs the experience of Sharon Wolohan held it together in the full-back line. And then in the half-back line the brilliant 16-year-old Ava Doyle was excellent and particularly her link-up play with Tanya McDonald was a joy to watch.

Gerard, Ava, Kate, Gretta and Ryan Doyle celebrate Avoca winning the Junior 'B' league final.

Then, in attack, the brilliance of Tanya McDonald and Liz Fahy kept the scoreboard ticking over for Avoca. Well done to both teams on an excellent evening for a camogie match.

Avoca: Claire Fleming; Abaigh Mableson, Carrie Short, Sharon Wolohan; Mia Wolohan, Michelle Humphries, Ava Doyle; Hannah Fahy, Lauren Pender Barnes; Kate Healy, Rebecca Nolan, Tanya McDonald (0-8); Liz Fahy (1-3), Stephanie Keogh (0-1), Shauna Dickenson. Subs: Chloe Doyle, Vivienne Connell, Stacey Roche for Abaigh Mableson, Olivia Connell for Stephanie Keogh, Lisa Marie Doyle for Kate Healy, Elaine Kinsella for Mia Wolohan, Michaella Dickenson for Shauna Dickenson, Eve Short.

Éire Óg: Ellie O’Neill; Rita Linnane, Joellen Jordon, Caoimhe Ryan; Bryanna Coughlan, Siobhan Darcy, Abi Hammond; Camilla Robinson, Orlagh Divilly; Eilis Fitzgerald, Grainne Megannety, Kate Fennessy; Helen O’Driscoll, Fiona O’Farrell, Alison Finnerty. Subs: Hazel Roche for Bryanna Coughlan, Leah Fallon for Rita Linnane, Ciara Patrick for Fiona O’Farrell, Angela O’Leary for Alison Finnerty.