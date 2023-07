Popular Garden County official finally gets his All-Ireland final

Wicklow's John Keenan is the man in the middle for the 2023 All-Ireland Senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

When the phone rang last Wednesday evening John Keenan was sitting at his kitchen table. With trembling hands, he answered the call and said hello to GAA referee chief Donal Smith and after some brief chitchat the former Meath goalkeeper told the Aughrim man that he was refereeing the 2023 All-Ireland Senior hurling final.