Aughrim too hot for Arklow Rocks in Intermediate camogie league semi-final

Granite City side through to face Glenealyt in decider

The Aughrim camogie team who defeated Arklow Rocks to reach the Intermediate league final.

Arklow Rocks 3-1

Aughrim set up an Intermediate camogie league final clash with Glenealy as a result of their 23-point home victory over Arklow Rock Parnells on Tuesday last week

The scoreline of 4-21 to 3-1, while showcasing the enormous hurling skills and talents of the Aughrim lassies, did not do justice to spirited efforts of the Rocks.

Catherine Bourke, like her older sister, has great skill and finesse with the camán, Naise Mellon comes from a family steeped in ARP’s hurling tradition.

And what can you say to adequately portray the skills of goalie Ida Ryan who played a stormer between the sticks from start to finish.

Unfortunately for them, they were pitted against an all-conquering Aughrim team who won all their matches leading up to Tuesday’s semi-final joust.

And we got a taste of their awesome camogie power in the first minute as corner-forward Willow Jordan pilfered an opening goal.

Arklow Rock Parnells were finding it extremely challenging to break out of their defence. Aughrim kept piling on the early pressure, extending their lead to 1-4 to 0-1 inside 10 minutes.

The opener for the Rocks was posted by full-forward Ciara Lancaster, another Arklow player oozing tremendous hurling skills too.

Catherine Bourke provided the assist and Lancaster took off on a searing run before splitting the posts.

However, Aughrim had really serious camogie players in winger Ciara Connelly and centre-forward Sheenagh Byrne who between them accounted for 10 points in the first half.

And while Chloe Sheehy pounced on a save by Ida Ryan to add a second Aughrim green flag, the Rocks girls were not in the mood to show the white flag.

Instead, lively winger Aine Byrne wrapped two Arklow goals around Chloe Sheehy’s three pointer for Aughrim, keeping the Arklow girls in the race, albeit with a rather outside chance, trailing 2-11 to 2-1 at the break.

And they had a reasonably promising start to the second half, but unfortunately their brave efforts were not reflected on the scoresheet.

Under severe pressure Aughrim conceded two well-positioned frees and two 45s but specialist free- taker Ciara Lancaster reaped no reward.

After a slowish start to the second half, Aughrim got back in the groove with Ciara Connolly supplementing her first-half tally with three points and full-forward Katie Byrne chipping in with a goal.

Aughrim led by 3-15 to 2-1 at the three-quarter stage. ARP yet to score in the second half.

Grace Delaney came off the bench for the Rocks and heralded her arrival by piercing the Aughrim net. The Arklow ladies were still displaying plenty of spirit, ensuring this remained and an engaging and competitive contest right to the final toot of Sinead O’Leary’s whistle.

But there was just no let up from Aughrim. Although leading 3-16 to 3-1 with 10 minutes to go - game well and truly in the bag - they still continued playing with fierce intent to the end.

Midfielder Shauna O’Shea banged a 45 straight between the sticks; the second Connolly girl, Aoife, wrote her name on the score sheet.

And in the last action action of the evening, Aoife Connolly put the icing on Aughrim’s performance with a fourth major.

No doubt Aughrim will be formidable opponents for Glenealy in the final.

Aughrim: Ava Whelan; Emer O’Toole, Holly Byrne, Ciara O’Byrne; Niamh Whelan, Aoife Campbell, Kate Campbell; Shauna O’Shea (0-2), Aoife Connolly (1-2); Emma Keenan, Sheenagh Byrne (0-5), Ciara Connolly (0-10); Chloe Sheehy (1-0), Katie O’Byrne (1-1), Willow Jordan (1-0). Subs: Aoife Healy for E O’Toole, Amy O’Neill (0-1) for W Jordan, Casey Byrne for E Keenan, Erin O’Toole for N Whelan, Rebecca McCarthy for K Campbell.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Ida Ryan; Sophie Mooney, Aoufe O’Brien, Mary Geraghty; Abbey Wolohan, Emma Breen,Emer Dillon; Chloe Dibson, Doireann Killioran, Erin Bardon, Catherine Bourke, Aine Byrne (2-0), Naise Mellon, Ciarl Lancaster (0-1) Aisling Strahan. Subs: Aoife Kavanagh for E Bardon, Saoirse Chell for E Dillon, Grace Delaney (1-9) for A Strahan, Emma Bardon for N Mellon, Ella Duffy for A Wolohan.

Referee: Sinead O’Leary (Carnew)