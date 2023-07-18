Aughrim hurlers comes together to celebrate the magic Junior ‘A’ championship win of 2022

A super night enjoyed in Tinahely

David Whitty presents the Aughrim hurlers with new jerseys, knicks, socks, training tops and jackets on behalf of his brother-in-law Nick Kundnani and the team sponsor Blackthorn. Also pictured are Christy O’Brien, Paul Whelan, Liam Keenan, Robert Lambert and Mick Byrne.

The Aughrim Junior hurling team, mentors and Kasey Byrne at their medal presentation evening in Tinahely last weekend.

Aughrim’s Junior hurlers enjoyed a great night in Tinahely last weekend on the occasion of the presentation of their medals following on from their Junior ‘A’ championship win in 2022.

This was the group’s third set of medals to collect in four years having already won the Junior ‘C’ and Junior ‘B’ championships in that time.

The entire panel of players was in attendance on the night and in his opening address the club chairman thanked all players, parents and supporters for all their efforts over recent years.

He had a special word for the management team of Mick Byrne, Christy O’Brien and Kasey Byrne for guiding the team to Intermediate ranks in 2023.

Kasey Byrne makes a presentation to Aughrim captain Robert Lambert.

He had no doubts that now with the help of Paul Whelan and the coming on board of young players such as Mark Shannon, Joe McGuckian, Dermot Toomey and also the addition to the panel of Sean Campbell and Eoin Byrne, that this Aughrim team are on the road upwards.

He also welcomed Billy Cuddihy as the guest of honour on the night and the Éire Óg Greystones man had a special friend along with him for company, the Nickey Rackard Cup.

He also congratulated John Keenan on being appointed as the referee for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. John was in attendance in Tinahely.

A special word of thanks was also said to Paul, Noeleen, John and Robert and their backroom team for organising the event and getting the room ready.

Billy Cuddihy thanked Aughrim GAA Club for the invitation and to continue success he appealed to the hurlers tp help out at juvenile level.

John and Liam Keenan.

Team trainer MIck Byrne donated a trophy for the hurler of the year as voted for by the players with the winner being a fully deserving John Toomey.

The hurling management team were also presented with momentoes on the night.

In the medal presentation, manager Liam Keenan Snr thanked the players from Aughrim, Annacurra, Tinahely, Ballymanus and Ballinacor for their help in bringing hurling back to Aughrim after a lapse of over a decade.

Billy Cuddihy presents the player of the year award to John Toomey.

Players who received their medals for the 2022 Junior ‘A’ championship victory were: Dave Whitty, Shane Arthur, Thomas Hayden, Mick Darcy, Jack Murray, Conor Lambert, Mark Clancy, Cillian McDonald, John Toomey, Adam Keegan, Dylan Byrne, Brian Hanlon, Peter Quigley, Robert Lambert, Ian Clancy, Shane O’Loughlin, Dara O’Shea, Jack Keenan, Paddy Byrne, Paul Whelan, Colm Kenny, Jamie Fleming, Dean Newsome, Jamie Buckley, Dean Barnes, Diarmuid Whelan.

Well done to all.