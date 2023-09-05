Aughrim hurl up a storm against Western Gaels

Toomey and Clancy on fire for Granite City men

Aughrim's Brian Hanlon gets his shot away as Phillip Dunne of Western Gaels tries to block.

Western Gaels 2-12

Aughrim marched into the semi-finals of the Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship courtesy of a fine victory over Western Gaels in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

Standing in their way of a county final will be the men of St. Patrick’s who got the better of Bray Emmets in their last group game but, in what could be a major boost for the Granite City men’s chances, the Dunbur Park side lost star attacker Andy O’Brien to a straight red card in that game and, depending on the appeal process, he may not feature in the last-four battle.

Aughrim’s ability to score goals proved to be the major difference in this game and they had four of them bagged by half-time as they headed for the dressing rooms leading by 4-6 to 1-7, with the free-taking of Luke Byrne and the superb attacking prowess of Tom Moran keeping Western Gaels alive.

Getting the ball to Moran was a big issue for the Gaels given that Aughrim had pulled Dylan Byrne back to sweep in front of his defence as they looked to contain the lethal attacker as best they could.

An early overcarrying transgression gave Luke Byrne the chance to open the scoring and the Western Gaels midfielder did so. Both full-backs, Thomas Hayden for Aughrim, and Phillip Dunne for Western Gaels, had won the first balls fired into their area which suggested a good battle to come.

Aughrim’s first major arrived after four minutes and came from the hurl of the mighty John Toomey who played a huge part in the Granite City’s win on the day. Great battling by himself and Dara O’Shea made the major possible with Western Gaels unable to clear under the pressure.

There was no panic among the Gaels. Luke Byrne popped over a free and Charlie Chamney profited from good work by the impressive Conall Byrne to level the game at 1-0 to 0-3 with eight gone.

Matt Byrne’s side took the lead a few moments later when a long ball from Conall Byrne to Martin O’Shea saw the ball worked to Tom Moran and the full-forward sent it sweetly over the bar.

But the pressure was growing. Brian Hanlon fired over the first of two lovely scores and then an intercepted puck-out allowed Mark Clancy feed Toomey inside and the midfielder walloped home for a 2-1 to 0-4 lead after 12.

Aughrim dropped short to Sinnott in the next play and a couple of tasty passes later Luke Byrne was raising a white flag at the Rednagh Hill end.

Hanlon struck over a beast before Toomey caught David Whitty’s puck-out and drove over a bomb not long before Ian Clancy grabbed the first of his nine points (free) to leave it 2-4 to 0-5.

Further goals from the very impressive Dara O’Shea and Adam Keegan suggested that the game was gone from Western Gaels but a ripper of a major from the electric Tom Moran after 28 sent the sides in with Aughrim leading 4-6 to 1-7 and with the Gaels having the breeze in the second half.

Aughrim controlled the second half very well, with Ian Clancy sending over six points which were complemented by singles from Mark Clancy and Adam Keegan while the Gaels were living on scraps, Luke Byrne (three frees) and a Tom Moran free leaving it 4-14 to 1-11 after 25 minutes.

The attacking majesty of Tom Moran threw Western Gaels a lifeline after 26 when he won a long ball and took on the Aughrim defence to rattle the net and make it 4-14 to 2-22, but when Brian Hanlon supplied Dara O’Shea with a fine ball and the corner-forward rounded James Sinnott before firing home, the game was over as a contest.

Liam Keenan’s side finished strongly, a stunner from Alex Kavanagh and a cracking point from Conor Lambert leaving them convincing winners by 5-16 to 2-12.

Aughrim: David Whitty; Jack Murray, Thomas Hayden, Sean Campbell; Mark Clancy (0-1), Alex Kavanagh (0-1), Conor Lambert (0-1); John Toomey (2-1), Cillian McDonald; Brian Hanlon (0-2), Robert Lambert, Ian Clancy (0-9, 5f); Adam Keegan (1-1), Dylan Byrne, Dara O’Shea (2-0). Subs: Mark Shannon for A Campbell (54), James Buckley for C McDonald (56), Joe McGuckian for A Keegan (60), Evan Byrne for D O’Shea (60+2).

Western Gaels: James Sinnott; Richie Ward, Phillip Dunne, Michael Long; Cian Deering, Conall Byrne, Charley Chamney (0-1); MJ Moran, Luke Byrne (0-7, 6f); Michael Ruttle, Seanie Phelan, Peter O’Connell; Kevin O’Meara, Tom Moran (2-4, 1f), Martin O’Shea. Subs: Dylan Richardson for MJ Moran (42).

Referee: Paul Gahan (AGB)