Aughrim come through thriller with Glenealy in Intermediate hurling championship

Clancy and Hanlon inflict damage late on for Granite City side

Glenealy's Alan Conyard gets his shot away as Aughrim's Thomas Hayden tries to block.

Glenealy's James French is chased by Aughrim's Alex Kavanagh during the IHC game in Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend.

Glenealy 2-9

Aughrim’s enlivened Intermediate hurlers got a new lease of life at Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday when they carved out a wafer-thin one-point victory over formidable Glenealy opponents in a nail-biting finish to a keenly contested game.

It was Aughrim’s second championship win from three starts, having previously beaten Arklow Rocks, but losing out to Carnew.

In stark contrast, it was the second defeat for Glenealy, who not too long ago were the kings of Intermediate hurling in the county as well as Senior.

Aughrim's Cillian McDonald gallops away from Glenealy's Lee Kavanagh.

However, on Saturday they displayed a certain lack of stamina and staying power whereas Aughrim grew into the game, powering their way to victory in a nail-biting finish to the second half.

It is great to see Aughrim rise metaphorically from the ashes and if more clubs follow suit, the stronger still will Wicklow hurling become.

As far as the scoreboard is concerned this game was largely a shootout between Glenealy’s powerful full-forward Alan Conyard and Aughrim’s dynamic midfielder and free-taker Ian Clancy.

Both contributed equally for their respective teams - Conyard banking 2-3 for the Reds, Clancy responding nine times with points, all but two of them from frees.

It amounted to nine scores to five in favour of the men from the Granite Village.

Aughrim the more dominant in general play and growing in confidence as the game progressed.

From the off Glenealy breezed up field and Cian Kelly brought a fine save from Aughrim’s keeper David Whitty at the expense of a 65. Corner-forward Jack Manley, also influential for the Reds, converted the placed ball, Glenealy up and away inside a minute.

But they were without their named full-back Stephen Cruise, one of two changes to their starting fifteen.

Brian Hanlon answered for Aughrim on three minutes setting an early trend.

Alan Conyard and Clancy traded scores before Glenealy opened up a slight gap 0-5 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Brian Hanlon answered a second time for Aughrim but Alan Conyard made a terrific field from a high delivery, headed goalwards and kicked the sliotar to the Aughrim net.

Manley converted another free and Glenealy took a 1-6 to 0-7 lead into the half-time break.

But this Aughrim team were up for the battle. From the restart Ian Clancy pointed from a free and Glenealy’s keeper Wayne O’Gorman had to bring off a fine save to deny Aughrim’s second midfielder Conor Lambert.

Indeed, Aughrim were now calling the shots in the centre of the park. Winger John Toomey was getting through a lot of good work and he levelled-up on 32 minutes. 0-9 to 1-6.

Glenealy had to wait some seven minutes to put a deposit in their second half account. Again, it was Jack Manley and Alan Conyard, with his second goal, who delivered.

Glenealy must have felt they were back in the driving seat, ahead once again 2-7 to 0-9.

But this Aughrim fifteen felt differently. It was different. No surrender was the motto.

Ian Clancy missed from a free beyond the 65 mark, but immediately nailed a second free inside the 65. Clancy followed with two more beauties and full-forward Adam Keegan spancelled the teams for a second time on 48 minutes. 0-13 to 2-7.

Aughrim’s confidence growing. Dylan Byrne traded points with Glenealy’s midfielder Aaron Meade.

Glenealy dipped into the bench for an elixir. Kian Conlon and Vinnie O’Flaherty entered the fray.

Ian Clancy propelled Aughrim into the lead for the first time and Brian Hanlon made it a two-point game with a score from a difficult angle. Aughrim now in the ascendancy 0-16 to 2-8 with only minutes left on the clock.

Alan Conyard pointed a free on 58 minutes. A one-point game.

No matter how hard they tried in a nail-biting finish, Glenealy just could not break through Aughrim’s granite wall.

Aughrim to celebrate a hard-earned but on balance a deserved victory that sees them sitting pretty in second place with a big game against Western Gaels coming up this weekend.

Aughrim: David Whitty; Jack Murray, Thomas Hayden, Mark Shannon; Alex Kavanagh, Dylan Byrne (0-1), Mark Clancy; Ian Clancy (0-9, 7f), Conor Lambert; John Toomey (0-1), Robert Lambert (0-1), Cillian McDonald; Dara O’Shea, Adam Keegan (0-1), Brian Hanlon (0-3). Subs: Sean Campbell for M Shannon (49), Peter Quigley for A Keegan (58).

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Declan Conyard, Stefan O’Brien, Emmet Byrne; Andrew Lynch, TJ O’Neill, Jack Byrne (0-1); Lee Kavanagh, Aaron Meade (0-1); James French (0-1), Cian Kelly, Cormac Byrne; Charlie Cruise, Alan Conyard (2-3, 1f), Jack Manley (0-3, 2f, 65). Subs: Kian Conlon for C Kelly and Vinnie O’Flaherty for J Byrne (50).

Referee: Ciarán Fleming (Baltinglass)