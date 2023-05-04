Arklow CBS triumph after thriller with Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in Wicklow Schools first year football final

Game won in a blistering third quarter

Arklow CBS full-forward Ryan O'Neill manages to get his shot away despite the attentions of CCM's Jack Duffy.

Eddie Leonard presents Arklow CBS winning captain Conal Devereux with the winning trophy after his side defeated Coláiste Chill Mhantáin.

The Arklow CBS team that defeated Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the Wicklow Schools first year football final in Pearse's Park, Arklow.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin 5-10

There are strange things done in the midday sun by teenage footballers who toil for their schools.

Amongst the strangest sights you’re likely to see on the green turf of Pearse’s Park was on Wednesday last when Arklow CBS and Coláiste Chill Mhantáin mined a goal fest between them in the Wicklow Schools First Year football final.

In all we feasted on a whopping 13 goals over the 60 minutes – eight of them entered in the CBS column, proving again that goals do win matches as the Arklow secondary school triumphed in the end by 8-11 to 5-10.

This game was contested at helter-skelter, frenetic pace all the way and there were times when we scarcely had time to scribble one goal in the notebook than the ball was back in the net again.

The game throbbed, ebbed and flowed all the way, first one team in the ascendancy, then the other. Everyone fired up and excited – and that’s just the people on the terraces.

Arklow CBS were having a bad season up to this. They lost in the Wicklow School Junior and in the second year finals.

In contrast, Coláiste Chill Mhantáin won their three group games with ease and edged a semi-final tussle with Baltinglass by a two-point margin.

Arklow CBS were first off the mark as midfielder Sean Lawlor split Coláiste Chill Mhantain’s posts for the opening point after three minutes.

The Coláiste Chill Mhantáin response was both swift and clinical. Their midfielder Harry Butler bombed forward, fed Kale Conyard; white flag raised for the equaliser.

At this early stage of the game the wind was blowing strongly in favour of the Wicklow town students. Back on the offence, wing-back Sam Conyard and Butler involved in the build-up, George Nichols applying the finish from the edge of the square. Kale Conyard raised another white flag.

CCM in apparent clover after 10 minutes, leading 1-2 to 0-1.

Like all good games, the pendulum swung in the opposite direction. Midfielder Lucas Reid and corner-forward Alex Whyte punched two holes in the Wicklow town side’s net. Arklow CBS leading the way yet again after 15 minutes, 2-1 to 1-2.

The ‘wind changed, and the Wicklow boys asserted themselves once more. Full-forward Toby Salley and Kale Conyard levelled the match at 1-4 to 2-1, heralding a succession of CCM points as they raced ahead 1-8 to 2-1 after 24 minutes.

Arklow were clearly playing second fiddle to the harmonious football music of Coláiste Chill Mhantáin. To add to Arklow’s woes, they lost their wing-back Jamie Walker to injury.

However, a glimmer of a silver lining appeared before half-time - in the form of a tonic goal by winger Sean Jaworski in the 31 minute. CBS sneaked back into the lead at the break 3-3 to 1-8.

Arklow CBS won this final with a blistering third quarter. Teacher-manager Eddie Fanning had instilled fire and passion in his boys with his interval pep talk.

Goals came thick and fast. Odhran Cullen, Sean Jaworski (2), and Lucas Reid (2) all hit the sweet spot. In racing parlance, the Arklow boys appeared to be in the ‘home straight’ and ‘galloping’ for the line. Ahead by 8-5 to 2-8.

Temporarily at least, the CCM defence had gone AWOL. But we knew Coláiste Chill Mhantáin are made of steely stuff too. They weren’t going to give up without a fight.

Winger Daniel Murphy and centre-back Sean O’Brien got the ball rolling with points. Harry Butler, Sean O’Brien and Butler again followed up with goals and the margin between the teams was down to single figures.

Trailing 5-9 to 8-10, Coláiste Chill Mhantáin were awarded a penalty. Harry Butler stepped up but blazed his kick to the right of Oliver Conroy’s posts and wide.

It just wasn’t to be CCM’s day.

Eddie Leonard presented the cup to Arklow CBS captain and full-back Conal Devereux and paid tribute to the teachers of both schools for the work they were putting in.

Arklow CBS: Oliver Conroy; Daniel Loughlin, Conal Devereux, Mark Gleason; Reece Doyle, Callum Hobbs (0-1), Jamie Walker; Lucas Reid (3-1), Sean Lawlor (0-1); Sean Jaworski (3-1), Odhran Cullen (1-7), Stephen Byrne; Oliver Ketzimias, Ryan O’Neill, Alex Whyte (1-0). Subs: Harry Connell for A Whyte, Ryan Mellon for J Walker, Wojiciech Kowalzyak for O Ketzimias.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin: Max O’Connor; PJ Lane, Ollie Quinn, Jack Duffy; Sam Conyard, Sean O’Brien (1-1), Charlie Gavin; Harry Butler (2-1), Rys Behan (1-2); Daniel Murphy (0-2), Kale Conyard (0-3), AJ Heywood; George Nichols (1-0), Toby Salley (0-1), Callum Conyard. Sub: Darragh Cullen for C Conyard.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)