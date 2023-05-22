Arklow CBS power past Coláiste Chill Mhantáin to claim Senior ‘A’ Shield schools crown

Tiernan Gahan grabs 2-2 on a special day for the CBS students

The Arklow CBS team that defeated Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in Arklow last week.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin 1-12

Students from Arklow CBS came top of the football class on Wednesday last when they defeated Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ Shield final at Pearse’s Park.

Involved in a fierce football rivalry in recent times, this was the second successive year for these schools to lock horns in the shield decider.

Twelve months ago, it was the turn of Coláiste Chill Mhantáin to celebrate victory, albeit by a narrow margin of two points or so, indicative that there was little separating these teams on the football field.

Going into Wednesday’s repeat clash in the shield final, both schools were agreed on one thing, they expected another rip-roaring contest that would go down to the wire again before we got a winner.

However, on the day, Arklow CBS coasted to a more than double scores 17 points victory, hitting their opponents with four killer goals in the first half from which Coláiste Chill Mhantáin never really recovered.

But the Wicklow team tried their best, never throwing in the towel, and even though they trailed by 4-4 or 0-7 at the break they still believed they could turn the game and result around.

John Paul Davis presents Arklow CBS captain Padriac Bermingham with the winning trophy after his side beat Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in Arklow.

But CBS were determined they were not going to be the bride for a second year in succession. The pain of last year’s defeat still hurt too much.

And there were other reasons for Arklow’s victory. Teacher and team boss Marcus Cosgrave had prepared and primed his troops for battle to near perfection.

Indeed, they felt they should have won the Senior ‘A’ schools championship some weeks back and were intent they were not going to let a second title slip through their fingers.

From the off, Coláiste Chill Mhantáin tried to land the first blow, thereby unsettling their opponents, but their early attempted raids were scuppered by CBS.

Instead, it was the Arklow boys who took an early lead with an opening point from wing-back Ryan Scanlon polishing off a move involving Eabhan Kinch and Jack Flusk.

Full-back Kyle Kelly got in a vital block, no way through for CCM, and he had willing accomplices in Oran Kelly and Eoghan Ward, backed up by solid half-backs, point-scorer Scanlon, Padraic Bermingham and Eabhan Kinch.

At the other end CBS were piling on the agony for CCM’s rearguard. In the fourth minute Tiernan Gahan rifled to the Wicklow net, presaging the opening of the floodgates.

Credit to CCM’s defenders – Ciaran Matthews, Brendan Stone, Jamie Hayden-Moorehouse, supported by half-backs McConnell, Byrne and Clarke – who stuck manfully to their task.

Arklow CBS had opened up a 1-3 gap before full-forward Lorcan Sinnott put CCM on the scoreboard with an excellent point. Sinnott is a class forward and accounted for five of their seven first-half points, including one free.

However, Arklow CBS had the firepower in their arsenal to strike back every time.

Before 20 minutes had elapsed, the Arklow boys had added two further killer goals, full-forward Con Kinsella finding the CCM net and Tiernan Gahan bagging his second.

Arklow CBS led 4-3 to 0-4; Coláiste Chill Mhantáin with a proverbial mountain to climb.

Point-scoring Lorcan Sinnott continued to provide some light at the end of a dark tunnel for the Wicklow town students.

Even though they trailed by 0-7 to 4-4 at half-time, they had the self-belief that they could turn this game around in the second half.

That belief was reinforced immediately after the re-start when they bounded up field in a sweeping attack and winger Seamus Culleton found the CBS net.

Straight away the dark clouds returned once more. Collaborating with Scanlon, centre-forward Paidi Kavanagh blasted the CCM net for a fifth goal in the 32 minute and by the end of the third-quarter Lee Brown was picking the ball from his CCM net for a sixth time.

Oran Dunning celebrated coming off the CBS bench with that goal.

And the goal rush continued with corner-forward Paul Moore and Ryan Scanlon raising green flags to allow the CBS victory celebrations to commence.

The cup of victory was presented to CBS centre-back Padraic Birmingham

Arklow CBS: Callum O’Neill; Oran Kelly (0-1), Kyle Kelly, Eoghan Ward; Ryan Scanlon (1-1), Padraic Bermingham, Eabhan Kinch; Jack Mullan Aarron O’Brien; Adam Lifley (0-1), Paidi Kavanagh (1-1), Tiernan Gahan (2-2); Jack Flusk (1-0), Con Kinsella (1-0), Paul Moore (1-1). Subs: Oran Dunning for J Flusk, Sean McCarthy for E Kinch, Bobby Desmond for P Moore, Cillian Brehony for A Liffley, Jamie Wolohan for C Kinsella.

Coláiste Chill Mhantáin: Lee Brown; Ciarán Matthews, Brendan Stone, Jamie Hayden-Moorehouse; Ryan McConnell, Adam Byrne, Callum Clarke (0-2); Michael Óg O’Neill (0-1), Sam Healy (0-1); Seamus Culleton (1-0), Andrew Lynch (0-1), Lorcan Byrne; Brandon Battams (0-1), Lorcan Sinnott (0-6, 2f), Kacper Lepek. Subs: Alex Dunne for Jamie Hayden-Moorehouse, J Houghton for K Lepek, Darren Lee for C Matthews, Nolan for B Battams, Fionn Greene for A Lynch.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)