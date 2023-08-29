Aoife Boland’s late strike seals the deal for Kiltegan Under-14 camogie team in county final

Brave Knockananna beaten at the death

Wicklow Camoegie Chairperson Ivor Lehane presents Kiltegan captain Aine Goggins with the winning trophy after her side defeated Knockananna in the final at Ballinakill.

The Kiltegan team who defeated Knockananna in the Under-14 'B' camogie championship final at Ballinakill.

Knockananna 2-4

A goal from a last-minute free secured the Wicklow Under-14 camogie championship title for Kiltegan against their near neighbours Knockananna after a crascking county final in Ballinakill on Monday evening.

Aoife Boland was the hero of the hour as her sweetly struck shot sent her teammates and supporters wild with delight with a replay looking highly likely as the sides were tied 2-4 apiece.

It was Knockananna that took control of this tie early on when wing forward Chloe O’Keeffe raised the first white flag of the night. Within minutes a long ball into the opposition defence found its way to full-forward Caitlin Whelan who roofed the ball into the net.

After this early purple patch Kiltegan narrowed the gap inside the opening ten minutes with a free from Aoife Boland who opened her account for the day with a peach.

This didn’t stop the Knockananna girls, though, as they pushed forward, led by centre-back Chloe Kinsella.

This pressure paid off with points from two placed balls from O’Keeffe before Kinsella found the net for her side just after the midway point of the half.

But the last ten minutes of the half belonged to Kitegan as they started to gain a foothold around the middle of the park thanks to the efforts of Romi Majlath. It was the midfielder’s passes that were causing danger, as Boland slotted a free before a second point in a matter of minutes from the hurl of Katelyn Keogh.

On the stroke of half-time the margin was narrowed to a goal when Chloe Lambe’s effort found the back of the Knockananna net.

From early on in the second half it was clear to see scores would be much harder to come by as both sides produced some heroic hooks and blocks.

It was Chloe O’Keeffe again who stepped forward from a free to extend her side’s lead at the midpoint of the half.

It looked like this would be enough, but Kiltegan had other ideas as Boland slotted a free.

With eight minutes left in the tie Romi Majlath drove forward and her long-range effort found the corner of the Faye Hennessy Murphy’s net.

With a replay looking akmost inevitable, Aoife Boland stepped up to a free and with the final puck of the game gave her side the win as the ball flew home into the net sparking wild celebrations among the Kiltegan players and supporters.

Kiltegan: Ava Kelly; Holly Boland, Caoimhe Jackson, Grace Smith; Rachel Murphy, Emily Murphy, Reah Doyle; Romi Majlath (1-0), Áine Goggin; Chloe Lambe (1-0), Aoife Boland (1-3, 1-3f), Sadhbh Reardon; Isabella Nicholson, Clodagh O’Toole, Katelyn Keogh (0-1). Sub: Mia Roche for S Reardon (30).

Knockananna: Faye Hennessy Murphy; Rachel Darcy, Keira Tracy, Evelyn Byrne; Holly Byrne, Chloe Kinsella (1-0), Doireann Delahunt; Thea Mutton, Aoife Canna; Chloe O’Keeffe (0-4, 3f), Emma Wall; Ally Clancy, Caitlin Whelan (1-0), Emma Murphy. Subs: Maisie Elliot for A Clancy (48), Grace Kenny for E Murphy (48).

Referee: Sinead Roche (Kilcoole)