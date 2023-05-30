Another defeat for depleted Bray Emmets hurlers in Dublin league

Seven points for Ronan McMahon against Clontarf

Bray Emmets hurlers lost out to Clontarf in their Dublin GAA Division 3 league game last week.

Bray Emmets 0-14

Bray Emmets suffered yet another defeat in Dublin’s Division 3 hurling league, this time beaten by Clontarf on a score of 1-18 to 0-14. while they also conceded their latest fixture, that due to be against Naomh Mearnog in Portmarnock on Saturday last.

This was their fifth consecutive loss in the competition. Defeats not that surprising really considering how stretched they are to field teams in local and Dublin competitions at the same time and not forgetting the huge commitment they are giving to the county’s hurlers as well as having a player on the county football panel.

It is no coincidence that the defeats coincide with the magnificent run of county’s hurlers in the Nickey Rackard, qualifying unbeaten for the final against Donegal at Croke Park on June 3.

On Wednesday, as they took on Clontarf in the Dublin League, they had another hurling team participating at the same time in Wicklow’s Junior league away to Éire Óg Greystones.

The Bray men finished up on the wrong side of the scoreboard there too, beaten 1-11 to 1-9.

The joust with Clontarf in the Dublin league was another valuable test for depleted Bray who welcomed the return of Seanie Maloney after injury.

Bray battled all the way, trailing by five points at the break (0-12 to 0-7) and will no doubt learn from the experience gained.

Ronan McMahon with 0-7 and Rory Lambe with 0-4 were two of the high performers for Bray Emmets and Peter O’Reilly was on top of his game in goal.

Midfielder Daire Henderson and sub Brian McCann were others to put their names on the score sheet.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Dan Kennedy, Karl Leacy, Seanie Maloney; Dara Lohan, Peter Walsh, Gavin Henderson; Daire Henderson, Sam Kearney; Jack Fitzgerald, Ronan McMahon, Sean Kenny; Rory Lambe, Andy Conway, Cathal O Dualachain. Subs: S Anders for P Walsh, Oscar Harty for S Kearney, Brian McCann for R McMahon.