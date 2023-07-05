Annacurra under-14 ladies’ football team in flying form

Annacurra are embracing LGFA games and their newly established U-14 ladies football team are making waves.

Already they have a a few matches under their belt and the team are improving with every outing.

Danielle Shannon, Emma Kirwan and Alannah Murphy are back with the club from All-Ireland glory with the county U-14 team.

Annacurra have welcomed more girls new to the game and they are working hard to build up their numbers and strength for the future.

Last Saturday they had a home league match against An Tochar, recording an impressive 4-10 to 2-2 victory with every girl working very hard.

Georgia Horan and Danielle Shannon were immense.

Annacurra’s squad comprises Emma Kirwan, Maya O’Driscoll, Aimee Jordan, Sadhbh Agnew, Aoibhinn Ni Eigeartaigh,Liadain Agnew, Millie Byrne, Lucy Weld (0-1), Danielle Shannon (2-4), Kate Healy, Georgia Horan (2-5),Hannah Redmond, Emma O’Brien, Holly Byrne, Morgan Crowe, Jenna Wolohan, Abigail Stafford, Nessa O’Neill, Edith Horan, Allanah Murphy (injured).